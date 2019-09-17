Musicians Everywhere Are Getting Behind Boston-Based App to Promote Local Music

COHASSET, Mass., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing JamTown, the app that is making waves in local music communities all over the country. JamTown – Local Live Music Finder, is the first platform to connect users to bars, restaurants, and night clubs in their area that provide live music by local artists. Since the release of the app in January, JamTown Music LLC has received incredible support from hundreds of local artists along with a few big names in the music industry. The creator of JamTown, Dave McGrath, gives a little history on how the app came to be:

JamTown Music

"The app was built out of pure necessity. Until now, there has been no platform available to connect music-lovers with live music. And I'm not talking about big-ticket events and sold-out venues. JamTown is committed to shedding a light on talented, local artists playing at bars and restaurants in cities across the USA. I am, and always will be, in awe of the talent that so many of these local artists display to us every weekend. As we throw back beers and talk about our week, they are earning their paycheck and scraping their teeth hoping to one day get that big break. I've always rooted for the underdog. And if JamTown helps one local artist catch their seemingly impossible big break, I will consider it a success.

"Since the app's release in 2019, I've had incredible support from the local music community. Musicians such as Timmy Brown, Annie Brobst, and the Jake Ash Band have all extended their support in spreading the word about JamTown to their fans. JamTown promotion has even made its way to the west coast with the help of Three13 Management (a San Diego-based talent management firm). This past spring, through the magic of social media, I was able to connect with our now-promotion manager, Justin Biltonen. Justin, along with playing bass full time for the rock band 3 Doors Down, is also a Nashville-based singer-songwriter. And when Justin isn't touring the country with his famous band, he is plugging away just like all of the other local artists; playing his original songs at honkytonks and dive bars. This dual perspective on the music industry is exactly why I knew Justin would be a perfect fit.

"Most recently, we've gained the support of American Idol finalist, Wade Cota. The Phoenix-based artist helped create an amazing promotional piece for JamTown in a collaboration to promote his upcoming solo album. I am so grateful for the support from the local music community and I have nothing but high hopes for the future of JamTown."

The JamTown app is available for download on Google Play and in the iPhone App Store.

Media Contact:

Dave McGrath

dave@jamtownheroes.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Download JamTown on The App Store

Download JamTown on Google Play

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sz-YveMQGtU

SOURCE JamTown Music