Musicians Institute Live Music Event Production Program Gains Traction as Live Music Events Soar to $31 Billion Worldwide

HOLLYWOOD, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for live music continues to grow, Musicians Institute, one of the fastest-growing music schools, is committed to staying at the forefront of all things music. MI is dedicated to helping students succeed in the forward-moving industry.

"With the live music market booming and a dearth of qualified individuals to supply these events, it made sense to create a holistic, hands-on educational program that provides aspiring live show and event professionals the opportunity to work in professional live stage and event scenarios using state-of-the-industry equipment in multiple venues. Our graduates will be job-ready when they complete the program," said Jonathan Newkirk, Senior Director.

Despite the halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for live music events has not only rebounded but has also surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, as reported by Live Nation . The entertainment company reported record-breaking concert attendance (+20%), ticket sales (+38%), and show count (+20%) compared to 2019.

Additionally in 2022, Pollstar reported its top five concerts grossed a combined $1.03 billion from 237 shows. The lineup included Bad Bunny, Elton John, Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe, Harry Styles, and Kenny Chesney.

Anticipating the continued growth of the live music industry, projected to exceed $31 billion by 2027, Musicians Institute recognizes the need for skilled professionals in event production and management.

With extensive experience in planning, executing, and managing live events ranging from concerts to festivals, MI offers programs that prepare students for careers in various roles, including:

Show or Event Producer

Front of House and Monitor Engineers

Stage, Venue, and Touring Managers

Lighting Designers

Lighting and Video Technicians

MI's Live Music Event Production Program (LMEP) is designed to prepare students for the rigor and fluidity of the live music industry, with help from an immersive curriculum, experienced faculty, state-of-the-industry equipment, practical experience and more.

"Musicians Institute has a long tradition of training musicians for contemporary music performance. It only makes sense to also train technical support personnel for live musical performances. The Certificate in Live Music Event Production puts students into hands-on learning scenarios on industry-relevant equipment with live musicians on stage," added Carter Humphrey, Audio Engineering Instructor.

"This is more than just learning to be a live sound engineer. Students explore the fundamentals of sound and audio and then put these principles into practice. In four academic quarters, students build knowledge and experience in areas including theory and operation of sound reinforcement audio equipment, music theory, critical listening, electrical implementation, lighting, recording and playback for live events, event planning, execution, and of course, sound reinforcement engineering."

For more information, visit What Jobs Can I Get With A Live Music Event Production Degree? and Live Music Event Production .

