Musicians, jazz organizations, and music experts curate resources to honor jazz on WorldCat.org

WorldCat.org's jazz topic page offers music fans a treasure trove of rare materials from libraries

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldCat.org, the only website that connects online searchers to the world's libraries, has published a topic page dedicated to jazz music. Esteemed academics and institutions—including Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle, author and Distinguished Professor in the Department of Music at Miami (Ohio) University; Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; Tulane University; and the University of Chicago—have contributed to the project by curating resource lists that will delight jazz newcomers and seasoned listeners alike. Featuring a wide variety of verified materials from the collections of more than 10,000 libraries, WorldCat.org's jazz topic page provides visitors a broad and deep glimpse into the genre's past, present, and future.

"Jazz has had such a deep impact on music around the world and, by extension, the development of our cultures and of the modern mind," says Dr. Kernodle. "It's wonderful to have so many rich resources on the subject in one place, because they do more than tell us about jazz music—they tell us about ourselves."

Popular search areas captured on the jazz topic page include:

  • Historic and widely-known jazz music scores
  • Artist biographies and correspondence
  • Research collections and papers by jazz historians, musicians, educators, and archivists
  • Artist interview transcripts
  • Audio recordings of jazz music
  • Historic photos from the heyday of jazz
  • Curated books and scholarly articles on women in jazz
  • Other popular searches on, or related to, jazz music on WorldCat.org

The topic page allows WorldCat.org to make library materials accessible and searchable to anyone interested in jazz. The page features a wide range of materials—from books, to sound recordings, to articles and more—all drawn from the billions of resources in WorldCat.org. Like other WorldCat.org topic pages, the jazz page ensures the authenticity and reliability of the information visitors find, making the page suitable for research or academic use as well as entertainment.

Against the backdrop of Black Music Month (June), and with World Music Day (June 21) approaching, WorldCat.org's jazz topic page is a timely offering, but also a lasting one—year round and well into the future, it will offer jazz fans of all kinds a better understanding of and appreciation for the genre's profound influence on our lives.

Explore the jazz topic page here: https://worldcat.org/topics/jazz

About WorldCat.org

Since 2006, WorldCat.org has been the window to the collections and resources of more than 10,000 libraries in more than 100 countries around the world. WorldCat.org is a unique destination, representing the world's largest library community on the web. WorldCat.org is an innovation of OCLC, a nonprofit global library organization that provides shared technology services, original research, and community programs to member libraries and the library community at large. OCLC, member libraries, publishers, and other partner organizations collaboratively maintain WorldCat.org. Explore WorldCat.org on the web.

About OCLC

OCLC is a nonprofit global library organization that provides shared technology services, original research, and community programs so that libraries can better fuel learning, research, and innovation. Through OCLC, member libraries cooperatively produce and maintain WorldCat, the most comprehensive global network of data about library collections and services. Libraries gain efficiencies through OCLC's WorldShare, a complete set of library management applications and services built on an open, cloud-based platform. It is through collaboration and sharing of the world's collected knowledge that libraries can help people find answers they need to solve problems. Together as OCLC, member libraries, staff, and partners make breakthroughs possible.

OCLC, WorldCat, and WorldShare are trademarks and/or service marks of OCLC, Inc. Third-party product, service and business names are trademarks and/or service marks of their respective owners.

