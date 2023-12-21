MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT JON MCNUTT NAMED 2023 LEADER OF INFLUENCE BY LA BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Jon C. McNutt has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2023 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s. This yearly accolade highlights prominent professionals in the Los Angeles area who are in their 40s and exhibit continuous success in both their professional sphere and community involvement. In the special insert, each recipient is featured with a concise profile that showcases their career highlights and recent accomplishments.

"Jon's selection speaks volumes about his expertise and dedication in the field of employment and labor law," said Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "His invaluable contribution to our firm and the community, particularly in representing a wide spectrum of industries and handling complex legal issues, underscores his role as a pivotal figure in our professional landscape. We are immensely proud of Jon's well-deserved recognition and his continuous success in both his career and community endeavors."

Jon is a Partner based in the firm's Los Angeles office, where he represents a diverse range of industries including hospitality, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, transportation, gaming, entertainment, and financial services in all aspects of employment and labor law. His practice is primarily focused on traditional labor on behalf of management, encompassing union campaigns, collective bargaining, defending union grievances, arbitrations, representation cases, and handling unfair labor practice charges before the National Labor Relations Board.

Additionally, Jon provides counsel to employers on various employment and labor issues such as employee terminations, workplace investigations, management training, reduction-in-force planning, and conducting wage and hour and employer practices' audits. He also defends employers in employment litigation, including wrongful termination, discrimination, workplace harassment, and wage and hour claims. Jon possesses extensive experience and knowledge in federal and California individual privacy regulations, which include dealing with sensitive personal information and data under HIPAA, the California Consumer Protection Act, the Consumer Privacy Rights Act, and the California Consumer Records Act.

About Musick Peeler
Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

