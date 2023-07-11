MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT NAMED A "BEST PLACE TO WORK IN ORANGE COUNTY"

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced today that the firm has been recognized by the Orange County Business Journal as one of the "Best Places to Work in Orange County."

"We are deeply committed to fostering a thriving culture," says firm Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "Collaboration, communication, and client service are a few of the elements we work to improve every day." Adam L. Johnson, who leads the firm's Orange County office, says the recognition is, "well-deserved by the attorneys and professional staff who make the Orange County office a great place to come in to work every day."

The Best Places to Work recognition comes on the heels of the firm being recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a "Top Law Firm." Many of the firm's attorneys are recognized as leaders in their fields earning selections as Super Lawyers®, rankings in Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation and Martindale-Hubbell's® highest AV® rating for technical skill and ethics. Many of the firm's lawyers are noted community leaders, hold political office or teach at nearby colleges or universities.

The Orange County Business Journal selects winners for its "Best Places to Work" list based on an employer questionnaire that "details policies, practices, and benefits; and an employee engagement and satisfaction survey about culture, training, pay and benefits, and other areas." Its program is "built to identify those employers in [the] area who are doing things right and creating cultures that make employees proud to be a part of them," states the publisher. Visit Best Places to Work Orange County for more information.

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California, with nearly 100 attorneys practicing in a broad range of disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

