MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT NAMED "BEST LAW FIRM" BY BEST LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that it has been recognized by Best Lawyers® among the nation's elite law firms for 2024. This list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

Rankings by Best Law Firms® are some of the most trusted nationwide classifications available for law firms. Firms awarded in Best Law Firms are identified for their professional excellence with consistently positive feedback from clients and peers. Only 4% of firms in the United States are considered for a Best Law Firms ranking, highlighting each award's prestige.

With offices in five major commercial centers across the state, Musick Peeler attorneys know California. Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has kept pace with California's growth and with more than 100 attorneys, Musick Peeler attorneys have the resources and expertise to offer the highest quality representation in a wide variety of legal matters.

While their clients enjoy the advantages of working with an independent law firm, Musick Peeler recognizes that California businesses often require representation and advice in national and international matters. Musick Peeler attorneys speak a multitude of languages and several of their practice groups focus on international clients doing business in California and overseas. Together with their membership in Ally Law, an exclusive alliance of international law firms, Musick Peeler is well-equipped to ensure the seamless delivery of legal services across the globe. Musick Peeler is proud to offer their clients the geographic reach of a global firm while maintaining the unique culture and advantages of a regional firm focused on providing each client with individualized attention.

Recently, Musick Peeler was named a "Top Law Firm" by Los Angeles Times. Many Musick Peeler attorneys are recognized as leaders in their field earning selections as Super Lawyers®, rankings in Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation and Martindale-Hubbell's® highest AV® rating for technical skill and ethics. Outside of the firm, many of Musick Peeler's lawyers are noted community leaders, hold political office and teach at various universities.

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

