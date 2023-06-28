MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT NAMED "TOP LAW FIRM" BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based law firm Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced today that the firm has been recognized in the Los Angeles Times as a "Top Law Firm" in Southern California.

The list is ranked by the number of attorneys in Los Angeles County offices and Musick, Peeler & Garrett comes in at number 25, with 83 attorneys in its Los Angeles office.

"We are pleased to be considered alongside other prestigious law firms," says Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and service of our professionals."

With offices in five major commercial centers across the state, Musick Peeler attorneys know California. Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has kept pace with California's growth and with more than 100 attorneys, it has the resources and expertise to offer the highest quality representation in a wide variety of legal matters.

While Musick Peeler clients enjoy the advantages of working with an independent law firm, California businesses often require representation and advice in national and international matters. Musick Peeler's attorneys speak a multitude of languages and several of its practice groups focus on international clients doing business in California and overseas. Together with its membership in Ally Law, an exclusive alliance of international law firms, Musick Peeler is well-equipped to ensure the seamless delivery of legal services across the globe.

Musick Peeler's client service has not gone unnoticed. Many of the firm's attorneys are recognized as leaders in their field earning selections as Super Lawyers®, rankings in Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation and Martindale-Hubbell's® highest AV® rating for technical skill and ethics. Outside of the firm, many of its lawyers are noted community leaders, hold political office and teach at various universities.

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California, with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

SOURCE Musick Peeler