MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT PARTNER LISA HSIAO NAMED ORANGE COUNTY VISIONARY

Oct. 20, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced today that Lisa Hsiao has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as an "Orange County Visionary." The professionals profiled in this publication "exemplify exceptional leadership qualities within their industries and organizations, while making a significant impact on communities in Orange County," states the publisher.

"This accomplishment speaks volumes about Lisa's legal prowess, commitment to excellence, and unwavering dedication to our community," says Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "We are incredibly proud to have her as part of our team."

Hsiao is an accomplished trial attorney. Her practice focuses on transportation, product and premises liability, real estate, and employment law. She adeptly represents a diverse clientele, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individuals, with a strong emphasis on product liability, business litigation, and transportation law.

Hsiao is a pivotal member and leader of the firm's 24-hour Accident Investigation Team. This team ensures prompt and thorough representation for clients in the aftermath of accidents while preserving crucial evidence. By maintaining a roster of investigators and experts, they can swiftly respond to accidents, a vital service considering potential delays in litigation filing.

In addition to her dedication to clients, Hsiao actively contributes to the broader legal community. She has been distinguished as a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers for five consecutive years, a title awarded to no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state. She is a respected member of the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC), a premier, invitation-only global legal organization dedicated to the representation of corporate and insurance interests and is involved in the Trucking Industry Defense Association (TIDA), an organization that connects industry professionals in the trucking and transportation sectors across the U.S. and Canada. Within the firm, Hsiao's leadership extends to co-leading the Business Litigation Insurance Defense Group and actively participating in the Technology and Recruiting Committees.

About Musick Peeler
Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

