Musick Peeler Elevates Four Partners to Equity Positions

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP has expanded its team by elevating four partners—Gabriel Duarte, Adam L. Johnson, Jon McNutt and William Tebbe—to equity positions.

The promotion of these attorneys, whom are located in the firm's various offices across Southern California, went into effect as of January 1. R. Joseph De Bryin , Musick Peeler's Managing Partner, said in a statement that the elevations are well-deserved, noting that Duarte, Johnson, McNutt and Tebbe have "been pillars of their respective offices and practices."

"Gabriel, Adam, Jon and Bill consistently deliver top-tier results for our clients and support to their colleagues," De Bryin said. "Their equity stakes have been hard-earned."

Gabriel R. Duarte is a member of the firm's Trusts & Estates practice located in Ventura County. He advises high-net-worth individuals and families with dual strengths in estate planning and post-death trust administration; he has proven particularly effective with the administration of sophisticated trusts, including those involving family offices and those invested heavily in real estate.

Adam L. Johnson is a member of the firm's litigation, employment, and academic institutions practice groups and manages the Orange County office. He represents private and public sector employers before state and federal courts, appellate courts and administrative agencies in wrongful termination, discrimination, wage and hour, and other employment matters. He advises employers and academic institutions on compliance issues, employment agreements, employee discipline, employee-management relations, investigations, terminations, faculty, staff, and student issues, handbooks and policies, FEHA, FERPA and Title IX matters, litigation avoidance, and dispute resolution.

Jon C. McNutt specializes in traditional labor law where he represents management in union campaigns, collective bargaining, defense of union grievances, arbitrations, and unfair labor practice charges before the National Labor Relations Board. Jon represents employers in a variety of industries defending them in class action and single plaintiff employment lawsuits. Jon also recently served as general counsel for two non-profit entities.

William J. Tebbe is a member of the firm's employment group in Los Angeles. His practice focuses on all aspects of employment litigation (including discrimination, termination, and trade secrets) for employers in all sectors including public agencies, hospitals, and educational institutions. He also specializes in traditional labor law where he represents public entities in areas such as union organizing, fact-finding, arbitration, and defending unfair practice charges before the California Public Employment Relations Board.

With offices in five major commercial centers across the state, Musick Peeler attorneys know California. Founded in 1954, the firm has kept pace with California's growth and with more than 100 attorneys, resources and expertise to offer the highest quality representation in a wide variety of legal matters.

SOURCE Musick Peeler