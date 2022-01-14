Musick Peeler Litigators Rosemary Nunn and Lisa Hsiao Elevated to Partner

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that construction litigator Rosemary Nunn has been elevated to Equity Partner and transportation litigator Lisa Hsiao has been elevated to Partner.

"Rosemary and Lisa have the skills, tenacity and a commitment to client service required from all of our Partners," says Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "Both are leaders in the legal profession, in the community, and at Musick Peeler. We appreciate their continuing commitment to our firm and our clients."

Nunn has 24 years of experience as a construction lawyer specializing in drafting and negotiating project contracts, counselling parties through distressed development and construction projects, and litigating over contract breach, defective construction, and bodily injury defense. She represents owners, developers, and contractors on both public and private projects, ranging from high-end residential to billion-dollar infrastructure. Essentially acting as in-house counsel, she advises clients through every aspect of a construction project, including early assessment and minimization of liability exposure; public works compliance (prevailing wage, competitive procurement); disputes (bid protests, change orders, cost escalation, delays, defective plans and specifications, material supply chain issues, construction defects), and payment and collection issues (mechanics liens, stop notices, performance/payment bond claims, prompt payment laws, party bankruptcy or project abandonment.)

Nunn's practice is unique in that she handles both transactional matters as well as litigation robustly protecting her clients all the way through trial. In 2021 Nunn was recognized by Los Angeles Times as a "Commercial Real Estate Visionary."

Hsiao is an experienced trial attorney and focuses her practice on transportation, product liability, premises liability, real estate and employment. She represents Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and individuals in tort-based litigation with an emphasis on products liability, business litigation and transportation law. She has obtained favorable results for her clients through early mediation, dispositive motions, pre-trial motions, and jury and court trials.

Hsiao in an active member of the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC), the preeminent invitation-only global legal organization for attorneys who represent corporate and insurance interests. She has also been named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers for the past four years in a row.

