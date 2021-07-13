Musick Peeler Partner Cheryl Orr and Kristine Kwong Named Top Litigators

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP Partners Cheryl A. Orr and Kristine Kwong have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication writes a litigator is a special breed of attorney who "needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published today, includes the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."

"Cheryl and Kristine are savvy lawyers and problem solvers," said Musick Peeler's Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "They continually provide the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service."

Orr handles general litigation matters, with a particular expertise in insurance coverage law, including general liability, professional liability, advertising injury, directors & officers, and construction defect. "In April of 2021, Orr was instrumental in securing entry of a quiet title judgment in an action involving an oil and gas drilling lease in Ventura County," reports the feature. In addition, she is part of the Musick Peeler's water law practice group, having experience in rate-making and water rights litigation. Orr is a Certified Specialist in Appellate Law in the State of California and handles civil appeals and writs in the California Court of Appeal, the California Supreme State and in the Ninth Circuit. Orr has a number of successful appeals to her credit, including several published opinions in the insurance field.

Kwong advises and counsels clients on a wide range of business, corporate, operational and employment issues, including business counseling, contract negotiation and preparation, and a range of employment matters. She represents both public and private sector entities in retail, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, and charitable and tax-exempt organizations in both litigation and transactional matters. According to the feature, she "has defended single plaintiff and class action wage and hour matters, claims under the Private Attorney General Act, discrimination, harassment, retaliation claims, non-compete, trade secrets, restrictive covenants, as well as business and partnership disputes." Kwong places a special emphasis on the development of practical, preventative measures and provides counsel with corporate related issues arising out of mergers and acquisitions, closures and restructurings.

