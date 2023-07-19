MUSICK PEELER'S CHET CRAMIN NAMED COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARY

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Chet Cramin has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a Commercial Real Estate "Visionary," and he is profiled in the annual Commercial Real Estate Magazine. This is the second, consecutive year that Mr. Cramin has been listed.

"In a state of constant recovery and reinvention, the Southern California commercial real estate market has been unpredictable, yet trending toward growth," states the publisher. "These uncertainties have not deterred the talented people featured in this list of visionaries. These executives, lenders, builders, professional service providers have brought savvy, adaptability and relentless optimism to the commercial real estate world."

"This honor speaks to Chet's prowess and his commitment to his clients," says Managing Partner R. Joseph DeBriyn. "We are proud to have Chet represent our firm with such a notable recognition."

Mr. Cramin is a Partner in the firm's Orange County office. "Cramin's broad background in commercial real estate—including two prior in‑house positions at well-respected real estate companies, along with his early real estate based litigation experience—provides him with a broad and unique perspective on the issues facing his clients. Mr. Cramin handles virtually all aspects of sophisticated transactions for the acquisition, sale, exchange, financing, ground leasing, leasing, and development of improved and unimproved real estate for both individual and institutional clients.

The feature goes on to say that "Cramin recently led significant purchases, represented landlords on ground leases, facilitated charter school property transactions and engaged in commercial property sales."

Cramin was also previously named a "Professional Services Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times and recently a Top Real Estate Lawyer in California by Connect Commercial Real Estate.

