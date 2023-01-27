MUSICK PEELER'S KRISTINE KWONG AND GABRIEL DUARTE NAMED MINORITY LEADERS OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Kristine Kwong and Gabriel Duarte have been recognized as minority leaders of influence in a special issue by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to the publisher, the feature profiles "those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors in Southern California."

"It's an honor to have Kristine and Gabriel represent our firm among such highly regarded professionals," says Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "This recognition speaks to their work ethic and commitment to our clients."

Kristine Kwong is a partner in the firm's Los Angeles office where she advises and counsels clients on a wide range of employment and business operational issues. Mentioned in the feature, she "represents public and private sector entities in retail, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, and charitable and tax-exempt organizations, including religious entities, federally qualified health centers, educational institutions from K-12 districts, colleges to charter schools, and public sector agencies, municipalities, commissions, and special districts in both litigation and transactional matters."

"When advising high net worth individuals and families on the planning and administration of multimillion-dollar trusts and estates, Gabriel Duarte provides strategic counsel to preserve clients' legacies and honor their wishes on transferring wealth to the next generation," says the feature. "Appreciated as a clear communicator who easily connects across multiple generations, Gabriel is particularly effective with the administration of sophisticated trusts, including those involving family offices and those invested heavily in real estate."

