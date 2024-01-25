Musick Peeler's Kristine Kwong and Gabriel R. Duarte Named Minority Leaders of Influence for the Second Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Kristine Kwong and Gabriel R. Duarte have been recognized as top minority leaders in a special feature published this week in the Los Angeles Business Journal. This honor spotlights minority attorneys who are profoundly impactful on the legal scene and serve as trusted advisors in Southern California.

"This back-to-back accolade for Kristine and Gabriel is a testament to their unparalleled expertise and their profound impact on the legal community," states Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "Their continued recognition as minority leaders of influence is a source of great pride for our firm."

Ms. Kwong, a Partner in the firm's Los Angeles office, provides expert guidance on a wide range of employment and business operational issues. According to the Los Angeles Business Journal, "Kwong represents public and private sector entities in retail, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, and charitable and tax-exempt organizations, including religious entities, federally qualified health centers, educational institutions, and public sector agencies, municipalities, commissions, and special districts in both litigation and transactional matters."

Mr. Duarte, a Partner in the firm's Ventura County office, specializes in the planning and administration of high-value trusts and estates. The publication notes, "Duarte is appreciated as a clear communicator who easily connects across multiple generations, particularly effective with the administration of sophisticated trusts, including those involving family offices and real estate." His comprehensive approach in advising trustees, prominent entrepreneurs, and families, particularly with complex real property assets, has established him as a key advisor in estate planning and post-death trust administration.

About Musick Peeler



Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

SOURCE Musick Peeler LLP