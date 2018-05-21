Musicnotes Named to Internet Retailer Top 1000 List for 14th Year

MADISON, Wisc., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Musicnotes, Inc., the market leader in digital sheet music, has been named to the Internet Retailer Top 1000 list for the 14th straight year after a strong 2017 sales performance with sales exceeding $25 million. The competitive list ranks the top-performing e-commerce companies within North America.

Musicnotes garners over half of the worldwide digital sheet music market, according to traffic statistics from SimilarWeb.

"We're excited to again make the Internet Retailer list which reflects the efforts of our talented team at Musicnotes," said Executive Chairman, Tim Reiland. "Consistently making this list is a testament to our success."

Musicnotes attributes their success of transforming the way people purchase and play sheet music by fostering strong partnerships with music publishers, creating an ever-expanding catalogue of over 300,000 arrangements, and pioneering new technologies, like their top-rated sheet music apps for desktop and mobile devices.

"This past year has proven highly successful for Musicnotes, and we are even more excited for what lies ahead," said Kathy Marsh, CEO of Musicnotes. "2018 is our 20th anniversary, and several new initiatives are underway that are focused on further enhancing the Musicnotes customer experience."

Musicnotes is ranked alongside many top-rated online influencers of today, including Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, B&H, Wayfair LLC, Walmart.com.

Visit Musicnotes today at https://www.musicnotes.com/.

About Musicnotes:

As the leader in digital sheet music, Musicnotes offers the best selection of 100% officially licensed and legal arrangements for nearly any instrument, genre and skill level. Founded in 1998, Musicnotes has transformed the way people purchase and play sheet music by fostering strong partnerships with music publishers, creating an ever-expanding catalogue of over 300,000 arrangements, and pioneering new technologies, like their top-rated sheet music apps for iOS and Android devices. Musicnotes has sold 40 million downloads to over 6 million customers since inception. Musicnotes also operates a leading guitar tablature site www.songsterr.com For more information, visit www.musicnotes.com.

About Internet Retailer:

Published by Chicago-based Vertical Web Media LLC, Internet Retailer publishes a monthly national business magazine, operates the largest website in the retailing industry and the largest conference in e-retailing and publishes directories, all serving the retailing community. The Internet Retailer family of products focuses on the Internet's vital role in a wide array of retailing activities, including web merchandising, supply chain management and multi-channel integration. On the Web: http://www.internetretailer.com.

Contact:

Press Contact

608-662-1680

195188@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/musicnotes-named-to-internet-retailer-top-1000-list-for-14th-year-300651441.html

SOURCE Musicnotes, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.musicnotes.com

