Musicnotes Takes First Prize in Prestigious Paul Revere Awards

News provided by

Musicnotes, Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 08:43 ET

MADISON, Wis., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the Music Publishers Association honors exceptional instances of graphic design and engraving in the sheet music industry. Musicnotes, the leading online digital sheet music retailer, is proud to have won the first prize in the 'Band, orchestra & large ensemble score & parts' category for their "Selections from Encanto (for Flex Band)" arrangement. The engraving was done by Steven Klaus, with Thomas Nauman coordinating the overall production. This outstanding accomplishment was recognized at the MPA's annual event on June 14, solidifying the online retailer's position as the premier destination for high-quality sheet music.

Continue Reading
Selections from Encanto Sheet Music
Selections from Encanto Sheet Music

"The entire Musicnotes team is exceptionally proud of this accomplishment, which highlights the dedication and expertise of our arrangers while reinforcing our constant commitment to quality," said Thomas Nauman, Musicnotes Chief Publications Officer.

About Musicnotes

As the digital sheet music leader, Musicnotes offers the best selection of 100% officially licensed and legal arrangements for nearly any instrument, genre, and skill level. Founded in 1998, with offices in Madison, WI, and Nashville, TN. Musicnotes has transformed the way people purchase and play sheet music by fostering strong partnerships with music publishers, creating an ever-expanding catalogue of over 400,000 arrangements, and pioneering new technologies, like their top-rated sheet music apps for iOS and Android devices. Musicnotes has sold 60 million downloads to nine million customers since its inception. For more information, visit www.musicnotes.com. Musicnotes also operates a leading guitar tablature site at www.songsterr.com.

About The Paul Revere Awards

Established in 1964 in honor of the 200th anniversary of the first music engraving in America by the famous silversmith Paul Revere, these awards were initially given as a means of alerting the music industry to the advantages of providing the best possible publication from the viewpoint of engraving, graphic arts and production standards. Today the awards still recognize outstanding examples of graphic design, with an emphasis on usability for orchestras, educators, libraries and individuals. www.mpa.org.

Contact: 
Duncan Hearn, Senior Director of Marketing & CX
(608) 662-1680
[email protected]com

SOURCE Musicnotes, Inc.

