Music's Biggest Stars Celebrated Grammy Weekend with Two Days of Exclusive Gifting & Partying at the One Love Luxury Lounge Presented by Mastercard - Produced by GBK Productions and Primary Wave

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest names in music came out to celebrate the 2020 Grammy Awards this weekend at the world's premier celebrity gifting lounge, GBK Productions' Annual Pre-Grammy Luxury Lounge. At this year's lounge, titled the One Love Luxury Lounge Presented by Mastercard and Produced by GBK Productions and Primary Wave, past winners, nominees and other celebrities mingled with their peers and picked up some of this year's hottest items and trips.



This exclusive guest list included Grammy winners Tracy Young, Gloria Gaynor & Yolanda Adams; nominees Third World, Meduza, The Cranberries, Good Boys, Tierney Sutton, Kid Kulture, Alphabet Rockers, Ben Kohn and other musicians, bands and celebrities such as Alice Cooper, CeeLo Green, Trixie Mattel, Lecrae, Bryson Tiller, Phonyppl, Reason, Trevor Daniel, Bia, Bangladesh, Cozz, Coolio, Killswitch Engage, Labyrinth, Emblem3, Bas, Brian Stansell, Cedella & Julian Marley, Paul Anka, Mali Music, The War & Treaty, Sway and many, many more.



The nominees and guests, who attended were thrilled to receive a trip to Turks & Caicos via Sailrock Premiere Luxury Resort with a luxurious ocean-view suite, Dermafirm BIOTEOC anti-aging skincare, and M&O hair growth products, Source Naturals award-winning nutritional supplements from their Wellness Formula® which includes eye products, Screen Time™ Blue Light Support and Eye Health for the Digital Age and Karacell CBD which created a CBD & Human Stem Cell extract for a luxury cosmeceutical product line "overnight sleeping beauty mask." Other amazing gifts included California Caviar Company gifting their sustainably farmed caviar, iiRCADE gaming platform, Harborside cannabis gift cards, Amazon Echo Plus, Two Gypsea Souls clothing company's one-of-a-kind recycled clothing with a rock and roll edge, a trip to the luxury all-inclusive resort Moon Palace Jamaica – a AA Four Diamond resort by Swanky Retreats, Arinsal soy candles by Sunday Dinner Candle Co., CannaCard gift cards by CannaTrac, La Voix Winery wines, PFB Vanish skincare, OctoVie skincare brush 3-in-1 brush that cleanses, exfoliates and massages and other fun items.



GBK Productions, is a luxury lifestyle gifting and special events company, specializing in entertainment marketing integration. For more information on Gavin B. Keilly (CEO) or GBK please go to gbkproductions.com. Talent and Press secured by Mosaic PR.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE GBK Productions

Related Links

http://gbkproductions.com

