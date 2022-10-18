PARIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the music business is going through unprecedented changes in uses and distribution methods, Sacem's innovative approach is consistently putting technological opportunities into practice to better serve its members. Today, via its URights subsidiary, Sacem is launching Musicstart, a service that allows all authors or composers, including beginners, to create proof of anteriority for their creations in just a few minutes.

MusicStart: a new blockchain-based service for protecting works that helps creators get off to a good start in the music business

The protection of works: the first essential step in the creation process.

Today, music creators can write, compose, distribute and even promote their works independently, but the question of protecting their rights remains a central issue, closely linked to that of remuneration.

Musicstart is a 100% digital service that allows you to easily generate a proof of anteriority of a work using blockchain technology. Users provide the main information about their creation, transmit the associated file (lyrics, score, music) and receive a certificate of anteriority, linked to a forgery-proof fingerprint in the blockchain, which can be used in the event of a legal dispute.

A simple, fast and eco-responsible service offered to creators, anywhere in the world.

Musicstart is for all creators — novices or experts, beatmakers or bedroom producers — and especially for those who are not yet members of a collective management organisation like Sacem.

In an effort to meet everyone's needs, two pricing schemes are available:

- One-off protection (per file): €3.99

- Monthly subscriptions (unlimited protection): €4.99 per month (cancel any time)

With this simple, low-cost service, Sacem, through its URights subsidiary, is reaching out to young creators who do not have the reflex to protect their works before they distribute them.

The service will evolve in the future on two fronts: internationalisation, with the addition of new languages and currencies; and enhancements of the service including the possibility to add co-creators and their IPI numbers; then their respective splits in the work. Sacem members will also be able to access it directly from their portal in the coming months.

Sensitive to environmental issues, Sacem has chosen to use Tezos, a blockchain with a consensus mechanism based on proof of stake. This technology allows for energy-efficient transaction validation.

Cécile Rap-Veber, CEO of Sacem: "Musicstart marks a new stage in Sacem's quest to develop more and more value linked to the diffusion of music for the benefit of those who create it. We have become a global leader in collective management because we have always been able to respond to the constant changes in the way music is created and distributed through technological innovation and our ability to negotiate with the major players of the web. Today, as new challenges arise with the emergence of uses such as NFTs and the metaverse, and as the challenges related to transparency and the traceability of works persist, Sacem is providing this new answer to the essential question of the protection of works, especially for creators who are starting their careers."

Julien Dumon, Director of Development, Phono and Digital, and CEO of the URights subsidiary: "The launch of Musicstart marks a turning point for Sacem and a first step in the development of its URights subsidiary. For many years, Sacem has repeatedly demonstrated its expertise and ability to adapt to a constantly changing music market. In addition, we have always been committed to supporting creators and educating them about authors' rights. Musicstart fits perfectly into this philosophy: It is a simple and scalable service that is adapted to the challenges of today's creators. Our ambition is to make this service accessible to as many people as possible, both in France and abroad, in particular through partnerships with key players in the music industry. »

