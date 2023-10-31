Musim Mas recognized as a Leader in Global Child Forum's Benchmark

The Group Achieved a score of 8.7 in The State of Children's Rights and Business 2023 Global Benchmark

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Musim Mas Group scored 8.7 out of 10 in Global Child Forum's Benchmark, the State of Children's Rights and Business 2023, placing the group as a leader in the forum's ranking. With this score, the group ranks No. 2 in the list for the Food, Beverage and Personal Care sector, Agricultural Products industry. Musim Mas' score exceeds the average score of 4.9.

Since 2013, in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group, Global Child Forum has assessed over 3,000 companies globally regarding the company's policies, monitoring, governance, and reporting on children's rights based on public information.

Scores are computed in four sub-categories covering Governance and collaboration and efforts at the Workplace, Marketplace, and Community and Environment. Musim Mas obtained a perfect score of 10 for the Workplace sub-category, which assesses policies that create a family-friendly workplace, including for caregivers, having supplier audits, and efforts to prevent or remedy child labor, among others.

Protection of children's rights has been embedded into the Group's business strategies and decisions, guided by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). These commitments are exemplified in the Group's Sustainability Policy and active participation in the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). The group also has procedures in place to prevent child labor through age checks and access to remedy.

"Musim Mas believes protecting children's rights to healthcare and education is key to keeping the parents who are our employees happy and reducing turnover in our workforce. We have over 10,300 children of school-going age who live at our group's plantations and are enrolled in our schools. We are encouraged by to be recognized as a leader. We strive to do even more," said Olivier Tichit, Director of Sustainability at Musim Mas.

Since the founding of its plantations, the Group has built 48 childcare centers, 10 kindergartens, and 13 schools around its facilities in Indonesia, with higher education scholarships provided, with 54 disbursed in 2022. Musim Mas' schools are free for its employees, with free transportation provided. Children from surrounding communities are welcome to attend, too. The Group also provides healthcare and education for new and expecting mothers among its plantation employees, parental leave, and pre and post-natal healthcare services.

