MUSINSA Kicks Off it's Mega F/W Event 'Monster Sale'

News provided by

MUSINSA

16 Nov, 2023, 18:30 ET

  • Customers can meet the trendiest K fashion brands with a discount
  • Renowned names ARCHIVE BOLD, GLOWNY, SATUR and thisisneverthat are among the 800 participating brands

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSINSA, a Seoul-based fashion e-commerce store, announced its Black Friday event, the 'Monster Sale,' running from November 17 to 29(KST). 

Positioned as the premier event of the F/W season, Monster Sale invites customers to an exclusive experience, unveiling the trendiest K fashion brands at discounts of up to 90%. Renowned names like ARCHIVE BOLD, GLOWNY, musinsa standard, SATUR, thisisneverthat are among about 800 participating brands, offering a selection of 90 thousand products.

Continue Reading
MUSINSA Kicks Off it’s Mega FW Event ‘Monster Sale’
MUSINSA Kicks Off it’s Mega FW Event ‘Monster Sale’

Throughout the event, MUSINSA introduces a diverse range of offerings. Daily 'Brand Day' features 24 curated brands offering discounted prices, 'Special Offers' presenting the trendiest items at exclusive prices, and 'Raffles' offer a chance to win coveted collectibles like Maison Margiela x Gentle monster MMO and Supreme Seoul Box Logo T-shirt 23FW. Additionally, customers can enjoy the 'Summer Clearance,' with discounts up to 50% off on last season's favorites.

Leading K fashion trendsetters such as 999 Humanity, AMOMENTO, Arch The, INSILENCE, NUMBERING, POTTERY and more are participating in the Monster Sale, a departure from the norm. Moreover, a content series titled 'K-pop stars' latest fashion, presenting styling items of K-pop artists, specially crafted for fans. 

MUSINSA also features a content series titled 'What kind of Monster Are You?,' spotlighting individuals passionate about specific fashion categories. In collaboration with influencers and fashion magazines globally, this series provides customers with the opportunity to explore the fashion favorites of trendsetters worldwide, with the chance to have these curated items at special prices. To complement this series, SNS events await customers on MUSINSA global's instagram. 

For more details, visit MUSINSA global and meet the latest K fashion trends with special offerings.

about MUSINSA
Established as an online fashion community in 2001, MUSINSA has grown to become a leading fashion platform in South Korea, featuring over 1,000 K-fashion labels in 13 countries worldwide. Committed to supporting small and medium-sized fashion brands through various marketing activities and investments, MUSINSA has achieved a valuation exceeding $2.5 billion, solidifying its position as a leading fashion company. 

SOURCE MUSINSA

Also from this source

MUSINSA Unveils Campaign with NewJeans under the theme of 'NewJeans' Journey to MUSINSA'

MUSINSA Unveils Campaign with NewJeans under the theme of 'NewJeans' Journey to MUSINSA'

MUSINSA launched a global campaign in collaboration with its ambassador NewJeans. The campaign will be unveiled through the store and its official...
MUSINSA Launches US Marketing Campaign at Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival

MUSINSA Launches US Marketing Campaign at Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival

MUSINSA, a Seoul-based fashion e-commerce store, is set to kick off its US marketing campaign at the Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival at the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.