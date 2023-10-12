MUSINSA Unveils Campaign with NewJeans under the theme of 'NewJeans' Journey to MUSINSA'

News provided by

MUSINSA

12 Oct, 2023, 03:59 ET

  • Released a global campaign with 13 brands… showcasing the freshness and trendiness of K-fashion brands
  • Exclusive promo code for discounts on NewJeans styling items in the campaign

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSINSA launched a global campaign in collaboration with its ambassador NewJeans. The campaign will be unveiled through the store and its official SNS channel on October 12.

Continue Reading
MUSINSA Unveils Campaign with NewJeans under the theme of ‘NewJeans’ Journey to MUSINSA’
MUSINSA Unveils Campaign with NewJeans under the theme of ‘NewJeans’ Journey to MUSINSA’

Titled 'NewJeans' Journey to MUSINSA', this campaign aims to introduce 23 Fall/Winter fashion items from 13 distinct K-fashion brands, including GLOWNY, Mardi Mercredi, Matin Kim, OIOI and more. As part of this campaign, MUSINSA offers a promo code that provides an extra 17% discount on selected products styled by NewJeans in the campaign. Additionally, high-definition wallpapers from this campaign are available through the MUSINSA APP.

Dressed in the latest fashion pieces from various K-fashion brands, the members of NewJeans introduce a diverse range of new styles for the Fall/Winter seasons. Each member is styled with trending seasonal items, including cargo skirts, racing jackets, cowichan sweaters and more, showcasing the unique design and silhouettes of these brands.

MUSINSA also features advertising screens in prominent locations such as Melrose District in LA, Shibuya in Tokyo, and Umeda in Osaka. To engage with the audience, customers who photograph NewJeans billboards and upload them to their social media accounts, tagging MUSINSA global (@musinsa_global), have the opportunity to win a MUSINSA magazine NewJeans Edition.

MUSINSA's official statement explains, "Through this Fall/Winter campaign, we aim to spotlight the freshness and distinctive allure of K-fashion in collaboration with NewJeans. We are deeply passionate about showcasing various Korean designer brands alongside one of this generation's most influential and iconic artists."

This campaign is available for viewing on the MUSINSA global and its official instagram account from October 12 and running until October 25.

For more information, please visit:

About MUSINSA

Established as an online fashion community in 2001, MUSINSA has grown to become a leading fashion platform in South Korea, featuring nearly 1,000 K-fashion labels in 13 countries worldwide. Committed to supporting small and medium-sized fashion brands through various marketing activities and investments, MUSINSA has achieved a valuation exceeding $2.5 billion, solidifying its position as a fashion powerhouse. Since 2022, MUSINSA's brand ambassador, NewJeans, has represented the platform in various campaigns.

SOURCE MUSINSA

Also from this source

MUSINSA Launches US Marketing Campaign at Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival

MUSINSA Launches US Marketing Campaign at Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival

MUSINSA, a Seoul-based fashion e-commerce store, is set to kick off its US marketing campaign at the Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival at the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.