Musixmatch Partners with UnitedMasters, Empowers Independent Artists with Content Creation Tools Cultivating Artist-Fan Connection to Lyrics

SAN FRANCISCO and BOLOGNA, Italy, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musixmatch , the world's largest lyrics catalog adopted by more than 80 million music lovers and 1.2 million artists, today announced a Musixmatch Pro partnership with UnitedMasters, the leading software and services platform for independent artists. This marks the beginning of a creator-first alliance dedicated to growing careers of UnitedMasters' global roster of independent artists through Musixmatch Pro's lyrics services and AI-powered social content creation tools.

As part of the engagement and both brand's commitment to fostering development among music creators, UnitedMasters and Musixmatch have funded their first-ever Lyric Competition, awarding artists whose storytelling is best in class.

UnitedMasters will select the top 25 artists with the most compelling lyrics to receive an entire year of Musixmatch Pro for free, including up to five full-length lyric videos and early access to its generative AI Lyrics To Video tool.

Powered by Runway and coming to Musixmatch Pro later in 2024, Lyrics To Video uses AI lyrical analysis to convert words into high-quality lyric videos, creating unique assets that artists can use to engage fans on Instagram, YouTube Shorts, Spotify and TikTok.

UnitedMasters Partner Artist EarthGang was an early tester of Musixmatch Pro's full-length lyric videos and AI-powered Lyrics To Video feature on their song "Osmosis." They are joined by Htet , Jhart , Summer Alone , and Zay Lewis , who all have early access to these lyric video tools to cultivate a closer artist-fan connection through lyrics.

"Lyrics to Video will give artists new ways to deliver to fans the story they're telling, giving them an in-depth look into the world we're creating," said EarthGang

By providing the same best in class tools across their roster of artists, UnitedMasters continues to bring the latest in AI and technology to their full community. Artists are encouraged to submit their original music to the Musixmatch Pro x UnitedMasters Lyrics Competition by July 12.

With lyrics for millions of songs across over 100 languages, Musixmatch provides its metadata to DSPs, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google, Instagram, Spotify, and Tidal. Musixmatch Pro is for professionals, like artists, labels, managers and publishers, to distribute lyrics on Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram and many more platforms, and promote their creations with eye-catching lyric videos for socials. Users can manage an artist lyrics catalog for free or subscribe to paid plans to make lyrics perfect for distribution; create unlimited lyric videos for social media; and outsource lyric curation to trusted Musixmatch professionals.

"Musixmatch has long been the global source of truth for lyrics, and as the music industry continues to evolve, we're empowering independent artists everywhere to make the most of their lyrics and maximize the reach of their songs," said Rio Caraeff, Chief Business Officer of Musixmatch.

"UnitedMasters is an ideal partner, due to its deep understanding of the growing content creation demands placed on artists - especially independent acts, who frequently handle it all themselves," Caraeff added. "Fans have an insatiable hunger to connect with their favorite artists. We're committed to supporting creators and their teams with Musixmatch Pro tools, such as Lyrics to Video, to make content creation for social media as quick and seamless as possible. That way, artists can get back to focusing on what's really important - the music."

"This partnership with Musixmatch allows our global roster of independent artists to tap into best-in-class lyrics capabilities and AI-powered content creation solutions," said David Reich, President at UnitedMasters. "By putting powerful AI tools like Musixmatch's lyric videos into the hands of our artists, we're empowering them to efficiently produce engaging content that drives fan engagement while allowing them to refocus energy on their creative process. We're excited to offer solutions like these that will help UnitedMasters artists better connect with audiences and grow their fanbases."

UnitedMasters and Musixmatch are looking for tracks with clear, well produced vocals; creative, inventive lyrics; and material released on or after February 1, 2024; tracks must be submitted no later than July 12, 2024. Visit UnitedMasters online for more information, qualifications and to submit a track. Submitted tracks must be distributed by UnitedMasters. If the track is not distributed yet, artists have the option to distribute through UnitedMasters.

The opportunity is offered through UnitedMasters Select, which offers exclusive opportunities for its members to grow, reach new fans and get paid doing it. UnitedMasters artists can distribute lyrics and create lyric videos with 20% off Musixmatch Pro paid plans using UNITEDMASTERS20.

On Musixmatch Pro, artists and their teams can:

Verify lyrics: Add, edit and sync lyrics yourself or outsource editing to Musixmatch's expert curators. Once verified they are displayed as official lyrics.

Add, edit and sync lyrics yourself or outsource editing to Musixmatch's expert curators. Once verified they are displayed as official lyrics. Distribute lyrics worldwide: Distribute lyrics across major digital streaming services and social networks like Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram, Amazon Music, Google and more.

Distribute lyrics across major digital streaming services and social networks like Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram, Amazon Music, Google and more. Outsource lyrics curation to experts: Musixmatch will select the best curator available from a pool of experts, based on the language of the song and genre, to ensure the best output and that artists can focus on what they love most: making music.

Musixmatch will select the best curator available from a pool of experts, based on the language of the song and genre, to ensure the best output and that artists can focus on what they love most: making music. Create, customize lyric videos for socials‍: Choose among many templates to create full-length and shorter lyric videos to share on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

Artist photos, Musixmatch platform screens are available here . UnitedMasters Partner Artists lyrics videos created using Musixmatch Pro: EarthGang (song: "Osmosis") , Htet (song: "Nightcrawler") , Jhart (song: "Ripe") , Summer Alone (song: "Indica Ova Tiva") and Zay Lewis (song: " Fly on the Wall") .

