Muskat, Mahony & Devine Named to List of Best Law Firms in America by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America

Firm singled out for excellence in Labor and Employment law

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Muskat, Mahony & Devine has been named to the 2023 list of Best Law Firms in America by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America, one of the most respected peer-reviewed legal guides in the nation.

The Houston-based firm earned a Tier 1 ranking for Employment Law Management in the Houston metropolitan area, the highest ranking a firm can earn in a specific region. The firm also earned separate recognition for its work in Labor and Employment Litigation.

The U.S. News - Best Lawyers selections are based on an intensive evaluation process. This includes comprehensive client ratings, lawyer evaluations, and peer review from other top attorneys and firms in the same practice areas, as well as an assessment of information provided by the law firms during submission.

In order to be considered for this honor, a firm must have at least one attorney selected to The Best Lawyers in America legal guide. Partners Mike Muskat and Corey Devine recently earned repeat placement on the Best Lawyers list for their work in labor and employment law, and associate Nicole Su was named among the Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch," which highlights excellent work by attorneys in the earlier stages of their careers.

"I believe this honor speaks to our team's hard work and constant focus on our clients," said Mr. Muskat. "Not only is it a wonderful feeling knowing our clients are pleased with our work, but it is also an added bonus having members of the legal community provide positive feedback."

Best Lawyers has been providing trusted rankings and information on lawyers in virtually every practice area for more than 40 years. To view the full 2023 list, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/ .

Muskat, Mahony & Devine, LLP is a Houston-based labor and employment law firm that delivers big firm expertise and sophistication with a personal approach. Founded in 2006, M2D partners daily with some of the world's largest and most sophisticated employers to find solutions to their toughest labor and employment challenges. Its lawyers have a track record for achieving positive resolutions in all types of employment-related disputes, including those involving claims of unlawful discrimination, harassment and retaliation, violations of wage-and-hour laws, and unfair competition.

