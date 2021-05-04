Muskat, Mahony & Devine Partner Corey Devine Named to Houston Business Journal's 40 Under 40 Class of 2021

HOUSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muskat, Mahony & Devine is pleased to announce that partner Corey Devine has been named to the Houston Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list for 2021. The annual listing honors 40 exceptional young business and community leaders in Houston.

According to the Houston Business Journal, 40 Under 40 honorees are chosen by a panel of judges from across several industries, who score nominees based on leadership, overcoming challenges and community involvement.

"Corey is an exceptional attorney who excels inside and outside the courtroom," said Muskat, Mahony & Devine co-founder Mike Muskat. "Our clients know him as a trusted advocate and partner they can depend on for the best possible outcome."

Board Certified in Labor & Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Devine focuses his practice on traditional employment, wage and hour, and unfair competition disputes and counseling, especially for clients in the energy industry. Through his superior work, he has consistently been named a Texas Rising Star by Super Lawyers, an honor bestowed on no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state.

Mr. Devine is also deeply committed to helping his community, which includes pro bono work for Covenant House Texas and leadership positions with the Montrose Center, the Miller Outdoor Theatre Advisory Board and Rice University's Alumni Association.

"I am honored to be recognized among this outstanding group of Houston's up-and-coming business leaders," said Mr. Devine. "I grew up in a small Texas town, and am the first person in my family to attend college. But Houston welcomed me with open arms. I owe the city a debt of gratitude, and it is an honor to give back to the community whenever I can."

The Houston Business Journal will celebrate 40 Under 40 honorees in a live broadcast on June 17 and in a special section of its June 18 weekly edition, which will be available online at https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/.

Muskat, Mahony & Devine, LLP is a Houston-based labor and employment law firm that delivers big firm expertise and sophistication with a personal approach. Founded in 2006, M2D partners daily with some of the world's largest and most sophisticated employers to find solutions to their toughest labor and employment challenges. Learn more: https://m2dlaw.com/.

