Muskat, Mahony & Devine Partners Named 2021 Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two partners with Houston's Muskat, Mahony & Devine, LLP have been named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers for 2021, a legal guide that recognizes only the top attorneys in the state.

This year, the listing has again recognized partners Mike Muskat and Michelle Mahony for their work in labor and employment law.

Mr. Muskat, who is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, is marking his ninth year on the Texas Super Lawyers list. A seasoned litigator, he has successfully handled hundreds of cases on behalf of employers involving nearly every type of employment law claim. His work has also been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America and Benchmark Litigation.

Ms. Mahony has spent more than 20 years defending employers in a wide range of employment and wage and hour cases. Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, this is the seventh year she has been honored by Texas Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, makes selections based on a multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. Each year, less than 5 percent of attorneys in Texas are named to the list.

"Our goal every day is to help our clients solve their toughest labor and employment issues – to be a partner they can depend on," said Mr. Muskat. "To be recognized by our peers for the work we love to do is really something special and the ultimate honor."

The Super Lawyers list is published in the November issues of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine. The full list is available at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Muskat, Mahony & Devine, LLP is a Houston-based labor and employment law firm that delivers big firm expertise and sophistication with a personal approach. Founded in 2006, M2D partners daily with some of the world's largest and most sophisticated employers to find solutions to their toughest labor and employment challenges. Its lawyers have a successful track record for resolving all types of employment-related disputes, including those involving claims of discrimination, harassment and retaliation, violations of wage-and-hour laws, and unfair competition.

