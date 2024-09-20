Muskogee City County Enhanced 911 Trust Authority Provides Notice of Security Incident 

MUSKOGEE, Okla., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Muskogee City County Enhanced 911 Trust Authority ("MCC911"), confirmed today that it experienced a data incident in July 2024 and has issued notices to affected individuals with sufficient contact information and relevant federal agencies about the incident.

On July 25, 2024, MCC911 identified unusual activity on its computer systems with indicators demonstrating we were the victims of a criminal ransomware incident. MCC911 immediately began an investigation and took steps to contain the situation, including by proactively taking certain systems offline, changing passwords, notifying federal law enforcement, and engaging cybersecurity and privacy professionals to assist. In addition to the steps taken described above, MCC911 also added measures to improve the security of systems and practices, including implementing endpoint and monitoring tools, updating the firewall, introducing geolocation restrictions, and reconfiguring resources to provide additional protections. MCC911 worked diligently to complete its investigation, bring systems back online as quickly and securely as possible, and add further technical safeguards to existing protections. MCC911 engaged leading privacy and security professionals to aid in the response and reported this incident to relevant government agencies.

The investigation found evidence that unauthorized, criminal actors accessed the MCC911 systems from April 4, 2024, through July 31, 2024. While there is currently no indication that the unauthorized actor has misused any information for identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident, MCC911 is providing this notice to all individuals who may be potentially affected by this situation, which potentially includes anyone who received emergency medical services in Muskogee County, Oklahoma from January 2011 through April 2023.

For individuals who received emergency medical services in Muskogee County from January 2011 through April 2023, the investigation determined that there is a possibility that the following types of information may have been impacted: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, diagnosis/condition(s), medication and/or treatment information, medical procedure(s), hospital provider name, health insurance information. Note that this describes general categories of information that MCC911 believes may have been present within the affected systems during the incident and includes categories that are not relevant to each individual whose information may have been present.

MCC911 encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, review account statements and explanation of benefits forms, and monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to 1 free credit report annually from each of the 3 major credit reporting bureaus. To obtain a free credit report, individuals may visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Additional information and resources are outlined below.

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Moreover, information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps an individual can take to protect personal information may be obtained by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or the appropriate state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by calling 1-877-438-4338. Individuals should file a police report if they are a victim of identity theft or fraud. To file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, an individual will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim.

If you have questions for MCC911, you can contact us at 918-577-6949 or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Muskogee City County Enhanced 911 Trust Authority