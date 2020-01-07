Muskogee Technology Named 2019 Top 10 Defense Solutions Provider by Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine

ATMORE, AIa., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing Technology Insights, the publication for that industry, recently showcased Muskogee Technology (MT) as one of their Top 10 Defense Solutions Providers in its November issue.

"As a Nadcap Composites and AS9100D certified manufacturing facility, we have an extensive history of providing top-notch products to the defense industry, and it is wonderful to be recognized as a top defense solutions provider," says Westly L. Woodruff, President and CEO of Muskogee Technology.

In the months before being selected for this honor, the Manufacturing Technology Insights editorial team along with a panel of CEOs, CIOs, and VCs, reviewed companies in the defense manufacturing sector. The team then created a shortlist of industry leaders whom they felt were notable in this sector. Muskogee Technology was one of only ten companies selected to be recognized by the honor.

Cody Williamson, CIEDA President/CEO commented, "Muskogee Technology continues to show excellence in highly competitive markets such as defense manufacturing. This recognition is another testament to their commitment to producing quality aerospace, defense, and DoD products."

"The Poarch Band of Creek Indians could not be more proud of Muskogee Technology for this remarkable acknowledgement," stated Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan. "To be recognized in this manner by other top experts in the defense arena showcases what can be achieved when dedicated, hard-working individuals come together as a purposeful team. This exemplary staff takes great pride in providing the very best to the defense industry and it shows in the high quality work produced there."

To read the Muskogee Technology featured article visit MT Article, or go to Manufacturing Technology Insights November Issue to view the entire listing of Top 10 Defense Manufacturing Solutions Providers.

About Muskogee Technology

Muskogee Technology is under the umbrella of Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA), the economic development arm of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. CIEDA oversees the non-gaming enterprises owned by the Tribe. CIEDA actively supports each of its business in achieving their specific business goals to as directed by the CIEDA Board of Directors and Tribal Council.

