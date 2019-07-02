Muskogee Technology Named 2019 Top 10 Machine Tool Solutions Provider by Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine

ATMORE, Ala., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing Technology Insights, recently featured Muskogee Technology (MT) as one of their Top 10 Machine Tool Solution Providers in their May Issue.

"This year's Top 10 Machine Tool Solution Providers recognition confirms that Muskogee Technology has evolved as an industry leader in the machine tool sector, and their commitment to hard work and dedication to achieve superior manufacturing outcomes is evident in their finished products, and expanding list of partnerships." Stephanie A. Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO.

MT was contacted by the media outlet notifying them of having been selected for this honor. In the months prior, the publication through a panel of CEOs, CIOs, VCs and the editorial team of Manufacturing Technology Insights reviewed companies in the machine tool sector and then created a shortlist of industry leaders whom they felt were meeting the challenges of the industry head-on. MT was pleased to be included on their list of "machine tool solution providers who are radically transforming the machine tool space," as stated by the publication.

"We are the only company of our size that is AS9100D certified in aerospace CNC machining, welding, metal fabrication, and, NADCAP certified in composites," says Westly L. Woodruff, President and CEO of Muskogee Technology.

Cody Williamson, CIEDA President/CEO commented, "We have made serious investments in Muskogee Technology and this recognition is evidence of those investments paying off. MT is poised for further growth in a variety of sectors including aerospace, renewable energies, oil and gas and OEM (original equipment manufacturing) to name a few. Being recognized within a highly competitive service arena such as machine tooling really speaks to MT's dedication to being a top performer in their field."

To read the Muskogee Technology featured article visit MT Article, or go to Manufacturing Technology Insights June Issue to view the entire listing of Top 10 Machine Tool Solution Providers.

About Muskogee Technology

Muskogee Technology is under the umbrella of Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA), the economic development arm of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. CIEDA oversees the non-gaming enterprises owned by the Tribe. CIEDA actively supports each of its business in achieving their specific business goals to as directed by the CIEDA Board of Directors and Tribal Council.

Contact: Jennifer Chism, 251-446-4508

jenchism@pcicie.com

SOURCE Creek Indian Enterprises