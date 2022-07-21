Muskoka Developer Invests in Community with Donation to Bracebridge Hospital

Dr. Ted Zhou Family Contributes $25,000.00 to Emergency Cast Department

MUSKOKA, ON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After breaking ground for luxury real estate development Upper Vista Muskoka in June, Evertrust Developments President and Founder Dr. Ted Zhou returned July 14th to present a $25, 0000.00 donation to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation.

Approximately $2 million dollars for new equipment needs to be raised every year according to SMHF Executive Director Leah Walker, who called the donation to the busy cast department "transformative."

Dr. Zhou's unique approach to the development business also includes a mission to acknowledge social responsibility within the communities he builds in.

"We need to support people. We need to support community and the most important way to do that is through healthcare, so that is why I am here today."

Local dignitaries were on hand for the presentation and Mayor for the Town of Bracebridge Rick Maloney said the community was overwhelmed by the generosity of Mr. Zhou and his family.

"For him to recognize that he wants to support this hospital as not only a businessman but also a family man, it resonates so well with our community."

Evertrust Development's new construction as well as the recent investment in the hospital are all part of their dedication to creating communities that are happy, healthy, high-end and affordable.

SMHF Cheque Presentation Video: https://youtu.be/aHTT97qALrg

Upper Vista Muskoka Groundbreaking Video:https://youtu.be/qSdK3o-ZAY4

About Evertrust Development Groups Canada Inc.

Evertrust Development Group focuses on real estate development across Canada and North America and was founded by Dr. Ted Zhou, an accomplished businessman and scholar who has over 25-years' experience as a developer and builder globally.

As a "Happy lifestyle provider" Evertrust Development Group delivers high-quality amenities in real estate development and carries on the mission of delivering a top-quality product and top-quality service to ensure a happy life. Everything Evertrust builds is focused on creating communities that are happy, healthy, high-end and affordable.

Dr. Zhou created his own licensed Construction company, TQC Construction Group, a registered Tarion builder with HCRA license that is positioned to provide customers with high-quality construction control services.

In Ontario, Evertrust holds multiple properties totaling over one thousand acres. At any time the company has between three and five new projects upcoming.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12925750



