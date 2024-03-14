Muslim Association Puget Sound Launches Pathway to Tech Project with Support from Senator Patty Murray

REDMOND, Wash., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim Association Puget Sound (MAPS) is proud to announce the launch of the Pathway to Tech (PAT) Project, an initiative aimed at fostering opportunities in STEM careers and technical education. The $850,000 PAT Project is set to bridge the gap between underrepresented communities and the burgeoning tech industry.

In collaboration with Congressional sponsor, Senator Patty Murray, the PAT Project seeks to equip individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in technology-driven fields. This initiative represents a significant step towards inclusive excellence in STEM education, ensuring that opportunities for advancement are accessible to all.

Empowering Future Technology Leaders

The PAT Project addresses the critical shortage of skilled professionals in the tech industry by providing comprehensive education and career support. Through training programs, participants gain invaluable skills in the ever-evolving technology industry.

Key components of the project include:

Assessment and Enrollment : 152 students will be selected to participate in Skillspire's IT and Technology certification courses.

: 152 students will be selected to participate in Skillspire's IT and Technology certification courses. Tuition Assistance and Support : Participants will receive financial support to cover majority of tuition costs, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder their educational pursuits.

: Participants will receive financial support to cover majority of tuition costs, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder their educational pursuits. Career Placement Assistance: Upon completion of the program, participants are anticipated to successfully transition into tech roles, with full support provided for career placement and advancement.

A Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

The PAT Project underscores MAPS's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within the tech sector. By creating pathways for underrepresented individuals to enter in STEM careers, the initiative aims to cultivate a more diverse and innovative workforce.

About Muslim Association Puget Sound (MAPS)

MAPS is a community organization dedicated to fostering a vibrant and inclusive society. Through a wide range of educational, social, and outreach programs, MAPS strives to promote understanding and collaboration across diverse communities.

About Skillspire

Skillspire is one of the highest rated coding bootcamp companies offering courses in Full Stack Web Development, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, C#, and Java. Skillspire helps students elevate their careers through technology education and career coaching. Skillspire has been proudly serving immigrant and underrepresented communities in tech since its inception providing opportunities for otherwise underserved populations.

For More Information

For more details about the Pathway to Tech (PAT) Project and other initiatives by the Muslim Association Puget Sound, please contact Juned Ansari at 425-865-8800 or [email protected].

Interested applicants can look here: https://www.skillspire.net/pathway-to-tech

