Muslim World League declares al-Baghdadi's death a victory in fight against terrorism

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muslim World League sees the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as a victory in the battle against terrorism, and the justified end to someone involved in so much unnecessary death and destruction.

But the death of al-Baghdadi alone will not solve the problem of terrorism and extremism. The Muslim World League believes a holistic approach to terrorism eradication is required. Educational institutions and other key stakeholders must immunize young people against the dangers of violence and extremism, and legislative institutions should criminalize incitement to violence, terrorism and hate speech.

The threat posed by ISIS remains. With the death of al-Baghdadi, the terrorist organization will attempt to compensate for its historic defeat by intensifying its ideological propaganda and incitement to hatred. It will endeavor to lure the vulnerable to its extreme rhetoric. After all, ISIS was not built upon military organization, but upon an ideology falsely and erroneously attributed to Islam, strengthened by the manipulation of the raw emotions of religious consciousness.

The Muslim World League affirms its unwavering commitment to confronting extremist ideas through our initiatives and programs, and through our bodies and global assemblies. This commitment involves the active participation of our membership, including thousands of mufti, senior Muslim scholars and intellectuals around the world.

The Muslim world should look for guidance to the Charter of Makkah, which was endorsed unanimously by more than 1,200 of the world's leading Muslim scholars who gathered in the Holy City in May to promote moderate Islam. This accord states that "differences among people in their beliefs, cultures and natures are part of God's will and wisdom," and that "all individuals must combat terrorism and injustice, and reject exploitation and the violation of human rights. This duty is neither discriminatory nor partial."

We see the Charter of Makkah as a pillar in the formulation of the concept of religious and intellectual moderation, and a direct rebuke to the extremists who would seek to misappropriate any religion or philosophy to divide humanity, inflict harm on the other or proliferate in hatred.

SOURCE Muslim World League