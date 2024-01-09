Mussel Polymers, Inc. Recipient of AFWERX SBIR Award for Innovative Anti Corrosive Coating

News provided by

Mussel Polymers, Inc.

09 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Biomimetic Anti-Corrosion Technology

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mussel Polymers, Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR Phase I contract focused on the development of a biomimetic, anti-corrosive coating technology.  M-Clad ™ is MPI's new coating designed to protect deployed equipment, vehicles, and structures from damage, especially corrosion. This anti-corrosive technology will help to address one of the most pressing challenges faced by the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

According to the GAO, corrosion costs the US military over $20 billion annually.  MPI's anticorrosion technology is an extension of its patented Poly (catechol-styrene) thin film applications which include enhanced adhesion and functionalization on wet and low energy surfaces.  "AFRL's selection of PCS for testing, provides a robust test bed of the value and effectiveness of MPI's M-Clad anticorrosive coating" says Jason Stieg, Chief Commercial Officer of Mussel Polymers.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and now Mussel Polymers, Inc. will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About Mussel Polymers, Inc.
Mussel Polymers, Inc. (MPI) is a specialty materials company developing Poly(Catechol-Styrene) (PCS), a proprietary synthetic polymer, into a range of adhesives, functional coatings, medical and dental devices. It is producing the world's first effective adhesives for wet, high-moisture, and low-energy surfaces.  MPI is partnering with leading companies to bring adhesion promotion technologies to the biomedical, industrial and military markets. The company licensed its initial compound from Purdue University, where it was invented with the support of the Office of Naval Research. MPI is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit musselpolymers.com.

About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX
As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

SOURCE Mussel Polymers, Inc.

