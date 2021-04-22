Mussel Polymers, Inc. Welcomes Dr. George K. Kodokian to Board of Directors

PRINCETON, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mussel Polymers, Inc. (MPI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. George K. Kodokian to the MPI Board of Directors. After a thirty-year career at DuPont culminating in his appointment as a DuPont fellow, Dr Kodokian joined the MPI Board in April.

"Mussel Polymers innovative use of Polycatechol styrene is solving a wide range of previously intractable adhesive problems," said George Kodokian. "I am excited to work with the MPI team to bring the innovative technology to market applications".

"We are excited that Dr. Kodokian has joined our team and is providing his world-class strategic expertise in application of our primer and adhesive development," said George Boyajian, Chief Executive Officer of MPI. "His deep experience gives MPI important insights into market needs, while his background in adhesives is invaluable as we examine a wide range of applications of our systems."

Dr. Kodokian is the Principal Consultant of Growth Advances, a science and technology consulting company which he founded, and Executive Vice President of Growth Science from April 2020 to the present. Dr. Kodokian served as a Fellow at DuPont, an innovative science and technology company, from October 2016 to April 2020. Prior to that, Dr. Kodokian served as Chief Technology Officer of Entergain™ in Energy Storage at DuPont from 2007 to 2016. Earlier, Dr. Kodokian served as Chief Technology Officer of Biomedical at DuPont from 1999 to 2007.

Dr. Kodokian holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from American University of Beirut, a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College London, a Master of Business Administrations from University of Delaware, and a PhD in Materials Science from Imperial College London.

About MUSSEL POLYMERS, INC. (MPI)

MPI is an adhesive and related systems company developing the world's most effective adhesives for wet, high moisture, and low-energy surfaces. Its systems also improve the strength of many dry applications. MPI's solutions are based on Polycatechol styrene (PCS), a proprietary synthetic polymer that mimics the structure of the natural adhesive used by mussels to anchor themselves to substrates in the ocean.

MPI partners with adhesive companies to improve the bonding strength of their existing products-both wet and dry, while expanding their use cases.

MPI plans to introduce its first product, an underwater coral adhesive system in Q4 of 2021. PCS is non-toxic and is also being developed for biomedical applications.

MPI headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Please visit www.musselpolymers.com for additional information.

SOURCE Mussel Polymers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.musselpolymers.com

