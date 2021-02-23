Must-Attend Event Will Focus on Innovation & Solutions for a New Era of Education Abroad

CARLISLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forum on Education Abroad is hosting its annual conference next week, March 1-5, 2021, during which professionals will gather virtually to consider the most important issues impacting international education. This five-day conference is designed to maximize opportunities for learning, reflecting, and networking to help prepare attendees to navigate a new era of education abroad.

The Forum's 17th Annual Conference, "Evolution & Revolution: Solutions in Action," will be held virtually March 1-5, 2021. Opening Plenary Speaker, Inaugural Poet Richard Blanco, will open The Forum's 17th Annual Conference with his remarks on Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m. EST. Professor Jerald Walker of Emerson College will deliver his closing plenary address on Friday, March 5 at 3 p.m. EST.

The conference program will offer more than 50 sessions focused on the most pressing concerns in the field, including Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion; Health, Safety, and Wellbeing; Sustainability; and more. The sessions will be highly interactive, and the virtual format will allow for breakout discussions and the exchanging of ideas—typical hallmarks of Forum conference programming.

The conference will open with remarks by Richard Blanco, who was selected by President Obama as the fifth inaugural poet in U.S. history and the first Latino, immigrant, and gay person to serve in such a role. His plenary address, "Becoming an American," will deliver a thoughtful examination of the complexity and contradictions of our history and national identity, and attendees are invited to reflect over the course of the conference on the impact of these complexities in their work.

Conference programming on Friday will include presentations of three prestigious Forum Awards. The recipient of the Peter A. Wollitzer Advocacy Award will be announced during the event, and the Award for Excellence in Education Abroad Curriculum Design will be presented to Dr. James Lucas of Michigan State University. The two students receiving this year's Award for Academic Achievement Abroad, Mya Singleton of University of Virginia (nominated by IFE Institute for Field Education) and Calder Hollond of Pomona College (for work completed on an SIT Study Abroad program) will present their research and answer questions from attendees. The conference will close with remarks by Jerald Walker of Emerson College, who will do a reading from his essay "We Are Americans" from his memoir, Street Shadows: A Memoir of Race, Rebellion, and Redemption.

