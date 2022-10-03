Must-Have Products for the Fall/Winter Season from The National Hardware Show

Innovative Home Products from HABITAT Focused Trends, Made in USA and More

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the seasons change so do the needs for our homes. What better place to find the latest innovation than products seen at the largest home & hardware related show, The National Hardware Show (NHS).

NHS has worked for decades (eight!) to deliver the best in industry products, innovation, education, and service for the home improvement industry. The show floor brings more than 16 product categories including BBQ & Grills, Outdoor & Garden, Building, Electrical, Hardware & Tools, Homewares, Paint, Plumbing, Global Sourcing, New Technologies and more.

Registration has JUST been extended to October 14 for free admission to the January 31 – February 2, 2023 show (approval based on registration qualifications).

Below are seasonal product highlights from the show floor:

HABITAT is an area at NHS for home innovation and discovery including a selection of products that align with consumer trends and buying behaviors.

Outlines – A creative way to cut down on single use plastic waste in the bathroom

– A creative way to cut down on single use plastic waste in the bathroom Hapny Home – Changing cabinet hardware and appliance pulls is the easiest way

– Changing cabinet hardware and appliance pulls is the easiest way Character – The trend for guidance in DIY for home continues

IMAGES HERE

PLUS: New inventors bringing their ideas to life for the first time, altogether you will see nearly 300 products on display in this feature area.

Don't miss the first annual NHS Influencer Summit (January 31) that will draw all levels/categories of influencers and teach essentials for communicating, storytelling, partnering. Hosted by Influencer / Business leaders in the home space.

About the National Hardware Show®

The National Hardware Show® celebrates a rich history spanning 77 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York during the post-World War 2 housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today's current location in Las Vegas, NHS is the most comprehensive event, education and networking platform serving the hardware and home improvement industry. As the industry spearhead, it keeps a focused eye on the cultural, environmental, and technological developments shaping the future of modern living. NHS unites and guides the industry at its live events and on its interactive channels by delivering unparalleled opportunities for fostering connections, deepening insights, and building innovative and profitable strategies for growth. For more information on the National Hardware Show, visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com .

