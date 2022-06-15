Must-Have Products for the Upcoming Season from The National Hardware Show

Innovative Home Products to Conserve Water & Be Prepared for Disasters

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hardware Show (NHS) is a place where new products that will solve a problem for customers are introduced. From outdoor products to building materials, home gadgets, farming, paint, grilling, of course, hardware and more. NHS presents upcoming trends in the industry, two of those trends for 2022 are conserving water as well as being prepared for a disaster. Below are some product highlights from the 2022 show.

Save money, water & your trees! With water restrictions and droughts popping up all over the country saving water is more important than ever (drought map here). NHS introduced a few products related to saving our precious natural resources.

IRRIGATION: Instead of surface watering, save more than 50% on your irrigation costs with the brand-new subterranean way to water trees/plants. Auger a hole, attach the root quencher to sprinkler line, adjustable 9" to 22" based on the tree or shrub, add plugs to control direction, can help save pools as well by guiding root growth. Not to mention save trees, better for the environment all around, longer healthier trees, and using less water. https://www.rootquencher.com/

RAINWATER COLLECTION: When water supply becomes limited, practical solutions can fill the gap. Rainwater harvesting systems provide distributed stormwater runoff containment while simultaneously storing water that can be used for irrigation, flushing toilets, washing clothes, washing cars, pressure washing, or it can be purified for use as everyday drinking water. https://www.rainharvest.com/

ON THE GO WATER FILTRATION: Portable water filters turn any water into drinking water. Whether at home, on the go, or abroad. Survivor Filter water filters can remove viruses, bacteria, parasites while reducing most metals and improving water taste. https://www.survivorfilter.com/

Be prepared! Storms, rolling blackouts, and natural disasters make it more important than ever to be prepared for anything.

FLOOD CONTROL: Floods are the number one natural disaster in the United States . Protect your home or property in times of flooding with Quick Dam Flood Bags and Barriers. No need to go to try to find sand and sandbags at a home improvement store, have Quick Dam bags in your garage and pull them out when needed, they expand and activate on contact with water, growing in size to absorb, contain and divert problem water. https://quickdams.com/

SOLAR GENERATOR: It's important to have your own source of power – don't be reliant on the grid, invest in a solar-powered generator. Generark is a clean source of power (no gas) and safe to bring inside (no carbon monoxide poisoning). This emergency power supply can up to seven days and powers critical medical devices, power tools, and communication devices to stay connected during a power outage and time of recovery after disaster strikes. https://generark.com/

Mark your calendar for the next National Hardware Show, January 31, 2023 and visit https://www.nationalhardwareshow.com

