Mustang Containment Solutions Acquires Mustang Extreme's Western and Southwestern Environmental Lining and Water Management Assets

Founder-led team reunites with the containment business it built — now a nationwide platform spanning an established environmental division and a water treatment arm serving multiple industries

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mustang Containment Solutions ("MCS"), a geosynthetics construction company providing large-scale, turnkey containment and water management solutions, today announced that it has acquired the environmental lining and water management assets of Mustang Extreme Environmental Services ("MEES") in the Western and Southwestern United States. Mustang Extreme will continue to provide ground protection and remote site access solutions in the region and across its other markets. The transaction closed on July 11, 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition returns the business to its founders Todd Creel and Whitney Creel, who originally started Mustang Energy Services in 2011. In June 2018, the Creels sold a majority interest in the company to Blue Wolf Capital Partners, a New York–based private equity firm, which combined it with competitor Extreme Plastics Plus to form Mustang Extreme Environmental Services.

"This acquisition brings us back to the business we founded and have always been passionate about," said Todd Creel, Chief Executive Officer of Mustang Containment Solutions. "We built a successful oil and gas geosynthetics construction company, and today we are returning to our roots — with the same expertise, the same commitment to doing the job right, and a renewed focus on delivering turnkey containment solutions our customers can count on. Much of the legacy team is still in place, and with that experience behind us we are poised for success."

"This is a broader and more capable business than the one we started. Demand for reliable containment and water management continues to grow, and Mustang Containment Solutions is positioned to invest, expand and grow to meet it." said Whitney Creel, Chief Financial Officer of Mustang Containment Solutions.

About Mustang Containment Solutions

Mustang Containment Solutions is a leading geosynthetics construction company that delivers large-scale, turnkey containment and water management solutions for the industry's most complex projects. The company operates through two complementary divisions: an established oil and gas and environmental lining business providing turnkey geosynthetic liner installation and containment solutions across multiple industries, and a water treatment division offering aeration, chemical treatment, oil skimming, real-time monitoring, and leak detection services. Its containment services include geosynthetic liner systems, above-ground storage tanks, floating covers, and secondary containment. MCS serves the upstream energy, mining, agriculture, coal ash, solid waste, power generation, and renewable natural gas markets, and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with offices in Midland and Floresville, Texas, and Shawnee, Oklahoma.

To learn more, visit www.mustangcsc.com.

Media Contact

Cally Gregg

Human Resources

Mustang Containment Solutions

817.789.6177

[email protected]

SOURCE Mustang Containment Solutions