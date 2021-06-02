Mustang Monument Wild Horse Eco-Resort To Reopen June 15 For Exclusive Buyout

Mustang Monument is the passion project of American businesswoman, animal welfare activist and philanthropist Madeleine Pickens, who made it her personal mission to protect and provide essential care to the magnificent mustangs who call this land home. Proceeds from every stay at Mustang Monument directly benefit Saving America's Mustangs , a 501(c)(3) and Section 4942(j)(3) organization.

Accommodations at Mustang Monument embody the western flair and indigenous spirit of its location. The resort offers 10 private safari cottages, complete with plush king bed, soaking tub, dual vanity sinks, walk-in closet, and chic décor inspired by 19th century explorer homes. From the comfort of their accommodations, guests can also enjoy five-star services, from soothing wellness treatments to en-suite dining.

The expert culinary team offers farm-to-table curated dining experiences sourcing local organic meat and freshly flown-in seafood from the coast. A variety of dining venues can be enjoyed throughout the property both indoors and alfresco under the vast Nevada sky.

Embodying an unbridled passion for the environment, Mustang Monument is a place to reconnect with nature, with the highlight being daily sunrise feedings to around 800 horses showcasing the beautiful creatures in their natural habitat. The property team is also able to create customized experiences designed to provide action and fun filled activities such as thrilling ATV rides, rappelling and archery sessions, paintball courses and scavenger hunts.

Conveniently located just 25 minutes by car from Wells Municipal Airport/Harriet Field (LWL) via small private aircraft, or an hour and 15 minutes by car from Elko Regional Airport (EKO) via private aircraft, or commercially, 2.5 hours by car from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

Buyout rates for 10 cottages at Mustang Monument start at $26,000 per night, plus tax with a 3-night minimum. Rates include food and beverage, and choice of one activity per day. Additional activities may be booked at an extra cost.

For more information, please visit https://www.mustangmonument.com/

