Mustang Sports Properties Announces New SMU Relationship with Cleaner Lives

MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMU Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Mustang Sports Properties, announced a new relationship today between SMU and Cleaner Lives.

This marks the first year this innovative sanitation brand has joined SMU as a corporate sponsor. Cleaner Lives will have its sanitizing products accessible throughout campus athletics venues. Additionally, the new agreement allows for Cleaner Lives to receive brand visibility online, on social media, on radio, inside Gerald J. Ford Stadium during football games, inside Moody Coliseum during basketball games and other venues and media.

"I'm thrilled for Cleaner Lives to be working so closely with SMU athletics. I was a student here, I played football here, and I'm on the Mustang Club board. This is just one more way to extend my commitment to the long-term success of this program," says Cleaner Lives CEO Tom Huemiller. "We'll provide comprehensive sanitizing products and systems to SMU, and SMU will feature our company in communications with their students, staff, alumni and fans."

"We are excited to welcome Cleaner Lives to our family of SMU Athletics corporate sponsors," said SMU Director of Athletics Rick Hart. "Their sanitization products are an important part of our plan to provide a safe and healthy gameday experience for all who enter Ford Stadium."

The partnership with Cleaner Lives is concurrent with the 2020-21 collegiate athletics season and was secured by Mustang Sports Properties, the locally based Learfield IMG College team solely dedicated to SMU.

About Cleaner Lives

Cleaner Lives offers comprehensive, practical sanitation programs for getting people back to school, to work, and to life safely, in spite of the Covid-19 threat. These easy-to-implement programs deliver protection against viruses and bacteria all day, every day. They are built on cost-effective, 99.9% effective, biodegradable products. The ultimate goal of Cleaner Lives is to help everybody have a chance to feel protected and live safely together. Find out more at www.cleanerlivesnow.com.

