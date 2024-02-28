Mustard Market size to grow by USD 2.3792 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing awareness among consumers about the various health benefits of consuming mustard boosts the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mustard market size is set to grow by USD 2.3792 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing a CAGR of 6.16%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The increasing awareness among consumers about the various health benefits of consuming mustard boosts the market. The mustard products are characterized by a wide array of condiments, sauces, pastes, and seeds derived from mustard. With global culinary preferences evolving and a growing inclination toward flavorful and innovative foods, the market has witnessed significant growth during the forecast period. Download the sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mustard Market 2023-2027

Market Segmentation

The mustard market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (seed, powder, oil, and paste), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The seed segment is projected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Mustard products, like sauces and pastes, predominantly originate from mustard seeds mixed with various ingredients like lemon juice, vinegar, and spices. Mustard seed is used in condiments for items such as hot dogs, sandwiches, and dressings, as well as in various culinary applications. Notable market players in this sector include Heinz, McCormick, Conagra Brands Inc., and Unilever. Dijon mustard seeds are particularly popular globally, made with brown or black mustard seeds, salt, and wine or vinegar. Players like McCormick are introducing hybrid products like Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce to drive innovation. These trends are anticipated to contribute to the seed segment's growth in the mustard products market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to contribute 48% to the global market growth, with Japan, China, India, Vietnam, Australia, and Indonesia as the major markets. The APAC market is characterized by a diverse range of regional and global companies, creating a fragmented landscape. Notably, China stands out as the largest market, driven by increasing demand for mustard sauce due to its popularity in dishes like sandwiches, pasta, salads, and frozen yogurts, especially among the youth. The growth is also supported by China's expanding catering industry, where mustard is a significant condiment ingredient.

Analyst Review

The mustard market is a multifaceted landscape encompassing various products derived from the mustard plant. Mustard oil, a key player in this market, is renowned for its distinct flavor and numerous health benefits. Rich in protein and fiber, mustard oil contains essential fatty acids such as erucic acid and palmitic acid, alongside valuable antioxidants like tocopherols and tocotrienols. Additionally, it boasts compounds like carotene, oryzanol, and squalene, enhancing its nutritional profile.

Mustard seeds serve as the foundation for many mustard-based products, including mustard cake, ground mustard, and different mustard sauces like yellow mustard, Dijon, and spicy/brown variants. Varieties such as white, black, and brown mustard offer diverse flavor profiles, catering to various culinary preferences. The market trends reflect a growing demand for organic mustard seeds, driven by consumers' increasing focus on health and sustainability.

Health benefits associated with mustard consumption are gaining attention, with research suggesting its potential in combating cancer cells and promoting overall well-being. Moreover, mustard finds its way into a wide array of dishes, from meatballs and salads to smoothies and stews, adding flavor and nutritional value. Mustard leaves also contribute to culinary diversity, featuring in salads and soups alongside garlic and other spices.

Despite its popularity, shelf life and microbial growth remain critical considerations in the mustard market. However, innovative packaging and preservation techniques are addressing these challenges, ensuring the longevity of mustard products while maintaining quality. As the market continues to evolve, the versatility and nutritional benefits of mustard ensure its enduring appeal among consumers worldwide. The mustard market offers diverse products like mustard oil, cake, and seed, rich in protein and fiber, catering to various needs.

Mustard Sauces Market: The mustard sauces market share is expected to increase by USD 942.74 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59%. This report extensively covers mustard sauces market segmentation by: Product - Yellow mustard sauces, spicy brown and dijon mustard sauces, honey mustard sauces, and others, End-user - Retail and foodservice and Geography - Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Vegetable Seeds Market in Mexico: The vegetable seeds market share in Mexico is expected to increase by USD 134.09 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. This report extensively covers Mexico vegetable seeds market segmentation by seed type (open pollinated varieties and hybrid) and crop type (onion, hot pepper, tomato, cucumber, and others).

