MustHaveMenus Releases Major Software Update to Give Restaurants Unprecedented Power to Design Menus and Marketing Materials

ASHLAND, Ore., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MustHaveMenus , a design and print company serving restaurants, has updated its flagship product to MustHaveMenus v3. The new application combines easy-to-use design, instant social media sharing, and thousands of professional-quality restaurant templates to give restaurateurs the ultimate control across all of their design and marketing efforts. MustHaveMenus now includes a free account plan that gives new customers several great benefits at no cost.

"In 2020, restaurants need to find more ways to get noticed and stay competitive," says CEO, Jim Williams. "They need strong branding across their menus and marketing. They need to advertise special events and seasonal promotions, and maintain a robust online presence - even if they're a small business. The bar is set high. MustHaveMenus has always helped restaurant businesses stand out, but with our latest release, we've taken it to the next level. Great design and marketing has never been so easy and affordable, regardless of your skill level."

MustHaveMenus v3 comes with free access to a completely overhauled library of professional menus and marketing templates created specifically for restaurants. Users can browse the library and brainstorm their next social post or flyer with ease. Importing text from one template to the next, and doing resizes, like from a dine-in menu to a takeout menu, requires only a few clicks. The new editing tool also allows users to drag photos into place, format entire menu sections at once, and try new layouts instantly.

"The new version of the software makes it easier than ever for me to design menus," says restaurateur John Clarke, owner of Huckleberry's Pub and MustHaveMenus customer since 2015. "I contacted customer service, found out the parameters, and within two hours, I had laid out a five-page menu. It really is 'that easy' to use. As someone who's owned several restaurants over the past few decades, I believe this version of MustHaveMenus is an invaluable resource to local restaurants."

MustHaveMenus' Free Plan provides unlimited access to templates and design features, professional printing, and social media marketing. The company offers access to its Pro Plan for just $12.95 per month, which includes access to high-res downloads, removal of watermarks, organizing folders and more.

About MustHaveMenus

MustHaveMenus provides restaurants with a single source for their design, marketing and printing needs. For over a decade, we've provided everything customers need to market their restaurant - menu sets, flyers, takeouts, table tents, business cards and more - right at their fingertips. Website sharing tools and free social media content make it easy for restaurants to manage and build their online presence. A team of restaurant specialists is available to offer help and support at any stage of a customer's design project.

SOURCE MustHaveMenus

Related Links

musthavemenus.com

