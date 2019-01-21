Mutare Launches Refreshed Brand at Avaya Engage

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Crown, CEO of Mutare, Inc., announced today the company's refreshed brand, streamlined product portfolio and launch of its new website, all part of a new brand identity focused on innovating for the future and delivering value to the customer. In announcing the refreshed brand, Crown said, "The name Mutare means to change, and our refreshed brand reflects a mission and a culture dedicated to providing leading-edge communication solutions that drive digital transformation for businesses. We look forward to the opportunities this gives us to better serve our customers, partners, communities and employees."

"As part of the brand discovery process, we conducted independent market research which revealed that the name Mutare has tremendous brand equity and that our excellent customer service and reliability are key industry differentiators in the markets we serve," said Chuck French, Chief Growth Officer of Mutare. "However, over the years, our expansive product features and wide-ranging naming conventions have created brand confusion and limited our product's visibility and overall brand recognition in the market."

In response, Mutare refreshed its logo and other brand elements to better align with the company's strategic goals and the preferences and values of its customers. Elizabeth Burton, Mutare's VP of Marketing, says that "the refreshed Mutare logo represents elements that honor its 30-year heritage and signal the modern, trustworthy and bold approach the company stands for in the unified messaging market landscape." Mutare's website – www.mutare.com – also received a makeover with a clean, modern approach to the website's design and user experience.

In parallel with its brand refresh, Mutare streamlined its product portfolio to encompass two main solutions: Mutare Voice™ (formerly Smart Assist and EVM3) and Mutare Text™ (formerly Vital Link and Enterprise Text). "With these two solutions, we hit at the core of Mutare's mission, which is to help people get the message…every time," said French. "We're giving our customers and partners feature-rich solutions that integrate with virtually any IT infrastructure and scale for the future."

Customers will begin to see the new Mutare logo on signage and other materials over the next few months. "While our look will change, our guiding principles of doing business – most importantly putting the customer first – will remain the same," said French.

See the refreshed brand in action at www.mutare.com.

Brand Launch Video: https://youtu.be/e5GfIVwRBTU

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect with each other. Through transformative digital voice and text messaging solutions, Mutare makes communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective.

