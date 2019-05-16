Mutti® introduces new Sauces for Pizza.

Developed to meet growing consumer demand for premium pizza sauces, the line's three regionally inspired recipes allow anyone to easily create delicious and authentic pizzas in the comfort of their home using their creativity and sense for culinary adventure.

Mutti® Sauces for Pizza - Positano (with Garlic & Oregano): Inspired by the flavors of the Amalfi coast where fresh, sun-ripened tomatoes are blended with bursts of savory garlic and oregano.

Mutti® Sauces for Pizza - Napoli (with Fresh Basil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil): Inspired by the Margherita pizza of Napoli , this sauce celebrates the beauty of simple, fresh ingredients with its tantalizing blend of vine-ripened tomatoes and aromatic basil.

Mutti® Sauces for Pizza - Parma (with Parmigiano Reggiano): Inspired by one of Parma's most celebrated foods, the sauce blends Mutti® tomatoes with aged Parmigiano Reggiano DOP cheese.

"At Mutti, we pride ourselves on our remarkably different and better tasting tomatoes. Our sauces start with our great fresh-tasting tomatoes and add a few simple, high quality ingredients," said Katia Facchetti, President of Mutti USA Inc. "As Italy's #1 tomato brand with over 120 years of tomato expertise, we feel that we are uniquely positioned to offer a line of regionally inspired, delicious, and unique Sauces for Pizza that enhance at-home pizza making. Consumers are making more pizza at home; from the flour to the cheese to the sauce they select, they care about the quality of all ingredients."

Mutti® Sauces for Pizza are made with 100% Italian, non-GMO tomatoes and high quality ingredients like aromatic herbs and extra virgin olive oil. There is no added sugar, additives, or preservatives. The Positano and Napoli varieties are also vegan.

A household name in Italy for generations, Mutti is revolutionizing the way Americans view canned tomatoes. The brand's commitment to quality ensures exceptionally good tomatoes, sun-ripened, picked at the peak of ripeness, and quickly packed to preserve their remarkably fresh taste. Loved by some of the best chefs, Mutti is becoming a go-to ingredient for food lovers across the country.

The new Mutti® Sauces for Pizza line joins the portfolio of 100% Italian shelf-stable tomato products, including Finely Chopped Tomatoes (Polpa), Cherry Tomatoes (Ciliegini), Whole Peeled Tomatoes (Pelati), Puree (Passata), Double and Triple Concentrated Tomato Paste (Doppio Concentrato and Triplo Concentrato), and more.

Mutti® Sauces for Pizza are sold in 14 oz. jars with a suggested retail price of $5.99. The line is now available nationwide on Amazon and on-shelf in select supermarkets and specialty grocery stores across the country.

To learn more, please visit MuttiPomodoroUSA.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram @MuttiPomodoroUSA.

About Mutti ®

Since 1899, the Mutti family has shared their passion for everything that goes into their 100% Italian tomatoes – the sun, soil, rain and heart of their people in Parma, Italy. Mutti selects only the highest quality tomatoes, sun-ripened and picked at the very peak of ripeness, to create their remarkably fresh tasting line of non-GMO, shelf stable tomatoes that contain no additives or preservatives. Learn why Mutti® is the #1 selling brand in Italy at MuttiPomodoroUSA.com .

