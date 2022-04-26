MUTTS Canine Cantina® Set to Begin Construction in North Austin This Month

The Off-Leash Dog Park, Bar And Grill Plans to Open the Newest Outpost Before 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K9 Entertainment dba MUTTS Canine Cantina® Austin, announced they are scheduled to begin construction at their North Austin location this month. MUTTS Canine Cantina , the fastest growing pet 'eater'tainment brand in America, is slated to open in the late summer months or early fall. The unique concept of an off-leash dog park with an outdoor bar and grill is located at 9825 N. Lake Creek Parkway , near both Highway 183 and Highway 45.

Piper is the local MUTTS® Mascot and she is preparing for construction at the new location for MUTTS® Canine Cantina, Austin's favorite new off-leash dog park. MUTTS® is a unique cantina/restaurant/bar concept with upscale, membership based off-leash dog park. "We're so excited to bring this concept to Austin by creating an awesome Eater-tainment destination with great food, local craft beer, signature Barkarita, small & large dog parks w/Bark Rangers, K9 Splash Park, live music, huge LED video wall and TV's, private cabana rentals, corporate event space, front & back covered patios which can all be enjoyed while your dog runs off-leash in our park."

Heading up the new location's development is Austin-based K9 Entertainment, which includes franchisees and twin sisters Lisa Ladewig and Laura Ladewig Landers, along with Laura's husband Darrell Landers. With a passion for dogs and coupled with Austin as one of the most pet-friendly cities in America, the K9 Entertainment team knew they had to bring the MUTTS concept to Austin. The trio of entrepreneurs were among the first franchisees to partner with MUTTS upon the brand's franchise announcement in 2019. They boast a portfolio of many businesses, including Ultimate Outdoor Movies , Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment and Xtreme Technologies . Lisa is a Managing Partner, Laura is the Vice President and Darrell serves as CTO.

"MUTTS® Austin will be the premiere place to play with your best friend, but it is so much more than just an upscale, off-leash dog park", said Managing Partner Lisa Ladewig. "MUTTS® Austin is an outdoor 'eater'tainment concept that doesn't just cater to dog owners, it's a great place for you to eat, drink, relax and hang out with your two and four-legged friends – where pups and peeps can COME. SIT. STAY® & EAT. DRINK. PLAY."

"Bring your friends (and your best canine friend) to the perfect spot to hang out, catch the big game, and indulge in flavorful food and drinks", said Darrell Landers, CTO. All MUTTS Canine Cantina locations feature a full bar serving local craft beers and Barkaritas® (MUTTS' signature margarita); award-winning burgers, chicken sandwiches, and PUPsicles catering to the four-legged customers. The inviting and relaxing atmosphere at MUTTS Austin will have a combination of amenities, including:

Front and back covered patios with misting fans and heaters

Outdoor LED TVs

Doggie Splash Pad Park

Live Music with Giant LED Screen

Private Cabana Rentals

Private Event Rental Space

Evolution Self-Serve Dog Wash

Wi-Fi & Charging Stations

"Austin is one of the most pet-friendly cities in the U.S., so we couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring MUTTS to our city. I'm absolutely certain that the new location will bring together like-minded residents who prioritize an active lifestyle and want the best for their pets.", said Vice President Laura Landers.

Guests are welcome to enjoy the park with or without their four-legged friends. When dogs are visiting, they can access the dog park by purchasing a Daily Pass, Monthly, or Annual Membership. Access to the park includes all of the amenities in addition to our Bark Rangers® (who supervise and tidy up the park). Named one of USA Today's "10 Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants" and by Orbitz's as "Where to eat, stay and play with Fido in America's pet-friendliest cities," MUTTS has earned a reputation in Texas for its upscale off-leash dog park, bar and grill.

Stay up-to-date on MUTTS Austin's developments and learn more about MUTTS membership benefits and grand opening specials at muttsaustin.com .

About MUTTS Canine Cantina

MUTTS Canine Cantina® is a unique franchise concept that provides the ultimate urban oasis for dogs and their owners. Bring your canine best friends to the pawfect spot to enjoy the outdoors and indulge in flavorful food and drinks. The dog-friendly restaurant and private off-leash dog park offers a full bar that includes local craft beer, famous Barkaritas®, MUTTS Original Chicken Sandwiches, mouth-watering fried pickles, insanely addicting milkshakes, and more. MUTTS Canine Cantina currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit muttscantina.com/franchise .

About K9 Entertainment

K9 Entertainment was founded by Lisa Ladewig, Laura Landers and Darrell Landers in 2019 as the operating company for their pet related business ventures. MUTTS® is the first of several pet-centric businesses operated by the trio of entrepreneurs. Lisa has spent much of the last 20 years in the pharmaceutical/medical device industry, while Laura & Darrell own and operate several other businesses including Ultimate Outdoor Movies , Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment and Xtreme Technologies .

About FreeRange Concepts™

Pioneering fresh ideas in the restaurant industry and with local venues like Bowl & Barrel, MUTTS Canine Cantina®, The Rustic, and The General Public and Joe Leo, FreeRange Concepts is led by founders Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz who have a combined 20 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry. For more information, please visit FreeRangeConcepts.com .

Contact:

Ruoyun Killian

512-399-6200

[email protected]

SOURCE K9 Entertainment