Mutual Aid Ambulance Service Partners with Excela Health for Paramedic Training Program

New paramedic training program expands on courses provided in Emergency Medicine Education Institute

GREENSBURG, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc., the largest ambulance service in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania is expanding its nationally-recognized Emergency Medicine Education Institute. In partnership with Excela Health, Mutual Aid is launching the Mutual Aid-Excela Health Paramedic Training Program.

This new program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs and endorsed by the Committee on Accreditation for the EMS Professions. It joins an education institute already recognized as a training center by the American Heart Association, International Trauma Life Support, National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians, National Tactical Operators Association, and Pennsylvania Quality Assurance System.

"Mutual Aid is pleased to expand our educational opportunities in the community alongside our partners at Excela Health," said Jonathon Jenkins, Education and Training Administrator at Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc. "The paramedic training program helps us to build upon our already nationally recognized education programs and pursue our core mission of public safety and service. With this state-of-the-art training, we are ultimately saving the lives of future victims of medical emergencies."

The Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc. Emergency Medicine Education Institute is a basic and advanced life support emergency medical services educational institution endorsed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It hosts three emergency medical technician (EMT) training programs annually with a longstanding tradition of delivering high-quality, evidence-supported, initial, and continuing education to all levels of providers.

Find more details on training programs offered by the Emergency Medicine Education Institute by visiting https://www.mutual-aid.com/overview.html.

About Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc.

Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc., the largest ambulance service in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, provides emergency medical care to residents across 34 communities, expanding nearly 1,000 square miles. In addition to providing ambulance service in urban and rural areas, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc., runs a nationally-recognized Emergency Medicine Education Institute which provides EMT and paramedic certification programs as well as CPR, AED, and first aid bystander and rescuer safety educational programs. Learn more about the services Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc., provides at mutual-aid.com.

Contact:

Shawn Penzera

***@mutual-aid.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12923042

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Inc.