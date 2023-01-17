Mutual funds market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the mutual funds market size is estimated to grow by USD 71.62 trillion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mutual Funds Market 2023-2027

Global mutual funds market - Five forces

The global mutual funds market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global mutual funds market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global mutual funds market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (stock funds, bond funds, money market funds, and hybrid funds), and distribution channel (advice channel, retirement plan channel, institutional channel, direct channel, and supermarket channel).

Segment Description

The stock funds segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. These funds are significantly less volatile than mid-cap and small-cap funds and are capable of offering prospective respectable returns. Stock funds are excellent choices for capital growth investments since they can generate wealth over the long term. They are a good option for investors who seek exposure to the stock market and long-term investments. Thus, the growing demand for stock funds will drive the global mutual funds market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global mutual funds market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mutual funds market.

North America is estimated to account for 52% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This rise is attributed to continuous trading activities in the region and the large presence of the equity market in the US. Tax efficiency, transparency, and the ability to gain access to a centralized stock exchange platform make it a lucrative security option for investors. As most investors on the stock exchange are cost sensitive, they look for low-cost brokerage options. All such factors are expected to drive regional mutual funds market growth during the forecast period.

Global mutual funds market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market liquidity is notably driving the market growth. Liquidity can be defined as the ease with which an asset can be bought or sold quickly and efficiently in the market without significantly affecting its price.

Mutual funds are one of the easy-to-implement financial markets. This is due to the composition of investment funds and the volume of business.

In general, mutual funds are invested in the market of small, medium, and large companies, where large companies have the most liquidity.

In general, mutual funds are invested in the market of small, medium, and large companies, where large companies have the most liquidity.

The liquidity of mutual funds has several advantages, such as easy switching from one fund to another and flexibility during market volatility. Therefore, high liquidity is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of mutual fund assets in developing nations is an emerging trend in the market.

One of the major reasons behind the increase in the asset size of the mutual fund (MF) sector is due to the robust performance of the equity markets and net inflows to equity schemes in developing nations.

Individual investors' assets held by mutual funds increased in value in 2022 as compared to 2021. Similarly, the worth of the institutional asset also increased in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Thus, the potential opportunity will drive the growth of the mutual market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Transaction risks are major challenges impeding market growth. Transaction risks arise when a company makes financial transactions or holds accounts in a currency other than its own currency.

The risk is that the exchange rate will change before the transaction is completed. The duration between transaction and settlement is essentially a source of transaction risks.

Such transaction risks may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this mutual funds market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mutual funds market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the mutual funds market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mutual funds industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mutual funds market vendors

Mutual Funds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 71.62 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Amundi Austria GmbH, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd., BlackRock Inc., BNY Mellon Securities Corp., Canara Robeco Asset Management Co., DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd., FMR LLC, Franklin Templeton, HDFC Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. Ltd., IDFC Mutual Fund, JPMorgan Chase and Co., State Street Global Advisors, The Capital Group Companies Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The Vanguard Group Inc., Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd., and PIMCO Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mutual funds market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global mutual funds market 2017 - 2021 ($ trillion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ trillion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ trillion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ trillion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ trillion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Stock funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Stock funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Stock funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Stock funds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Stock funds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Bond funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Bond funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bond funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Bond funds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Bond funds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Money market funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Money market funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Money market funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Money market funds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Money market funds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Hybrid funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Hybrid funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hybrid funds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Hybrid funds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hybrid funds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ trillion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Advice channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Advice channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Advice channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Advice channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Advice channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Retirement plan channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Retirement plan channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Retirement plan channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Retirement plan channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Retirement plan channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Institutional channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Institutional channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Institutional channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Institutional channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Institutional channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Direct channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Direct channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Direct channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Direct channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Direct channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Supermarket channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Supermarket channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Supermarket channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Supermarket channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Supermarket channel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ trillion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ trillion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ trillion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Amundi Austria GmbH

Exhibit 131: Amundi Austria GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 132: Amundi Austria GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Amundi Austria GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 BlackRock Inc.

Exhibit 140: BlackRock Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: BlackRock Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: BlackRock Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 BNY Mellon Securities Corp.

Exhibit 143: BNY Mellon Securities Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: BNY Mellon Securities Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: BNY Mellon Securities Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: BNY Mellon Securities Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.

Exhibit 147: Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. - Key offerings

12.10 DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 FMR LLC

Exhibit 154: FMR LLC - Overview



Exhibit 155: FMR LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: FMR LLC - Key offerings

12.12 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Exhibit 157: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 158: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Segment focus

12.13 PIMCO

Exhibit 161: PIMCO - Overview



Exhibit 162: PIMCO - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: PIMCO - Key offerings

12.14 State Street Global Advisors

Exhibit 164: State Street Global Advisors - Overview



Exhibit 165: State Street Global Advisors - Business segments



Exhibit 166: State Street Global Advisors - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: State Street Global Advisors - Segment focus

12.15 The Capital Group Companies Inc.

Exhibit 168: The Capital Group Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: The Capital Group Companies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: The Capital Group Companies Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Charles Schwab Corp.

Exhibit 171: The Charles Schwab Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: The Charles Schwab Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: The Charles Schwab Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: The Charles Schwab Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 The Vanguard Group Inc.

Exhibit 175: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

