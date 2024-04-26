Mutual Funds Market, 52% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global mutual funds market size is estimated to grow by USD 71.62 trillion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 52%. to the growth of the global market.

The Mutual Funds Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America The U.S.

Canada Europe U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe Asia China

India Rest of World Australia

Argentina

Rest of the world

1. North America - North America is predicted to play a big part in the global market's growth, making up 52% during the forecast time. Experts at Technavio have talked a lot about what's happening in different areas of North America that shape the market during this time. In 2022, the North American market had a big share. This happened because of lots of trading going on in the region, especially in the US stock market.

People like investing in the stock market because it's tax-friendly, clear, and it's easy to trade in one place. Since many investors want to save money, they choose cheaper brokerage options. This leads more people to invest in mutual funds, which don't have high brokerage costs.

With mutual funds, people can manage and sell stocks themselves. This makes trading clearer and helps traders talk to each other better. Also, since some fixed-income markets have less money to trade with, more investors are looking at mutual funds. All of this should help the mutual funds market in North America grow in the coming years.

Research Analysis

The Mutual Fund market in India has witnessed a significant surge in investment due to digital penetration and the growing popularity of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). The Investment Fund Industry, comprising of Equity Funds, Money Market Funds, Index Funds, and Bond Funds, has become an essential avenue for both institutional investors, such as Banks, FIIs, and Insurance Companies, and small investors. The Equity strategy plays a crucial role in the fund portfolio management of Mutual Funds, offering income generation and long-term capital appreciation opportunities.

The liquidity of Mutual Funds, coupled with the convenience of investing in shares, bonds, and securities through various investment plans, makes them an attractive choice for investors. Moreover, the Small Fund Savers can benefit from Portfolio Management Services, which provide expert guidance in managing their investment portfolios. The various types of Mutual Funds cater to different investment objectives and risk profiles, including Short term debt, Income, and Equity strategies. Overall, the Mutual Fund market is a vital component of the financial services sector, offering investors a diverse range of investment opportunities.

Market Overview

The Mutual Funds market is a significant sector in the financial industry, characterized by the pooling of funds from numerous investors for investing in various securities. Fund managers in this market employ different strategies, including Digital, Commodity, and Index funds, to cater to diverse investor needs. The sector comprises Funds, such as Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds, and Exchange-Traded Funds, which offer investors a chance to invest in Securities, like stocks, bonds, and other assets.

The industry is regulated by bodies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Mutual Funds market provides investors with various benefits, including professional management, diversification, and liquidity. It is an essential tool for both individual and institutional investors seeking to achieve their financial goals. The market's growth is driven by factors like increasing investor awareness, favorable economic conditions, and technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

