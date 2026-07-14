Mutual Health Brings Virtual-First Health Share Model to Georgia

New healthcare alternative from LifeLock founder Todd Davis aims to help Georgians navigate rising healthcare costs

PHOENIX, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual Health, a virtual-care-first health share program led by LifeLock founder Todd Davis, is now available in Georgia following its launch in the state this month with nationwide expansion coming soon.

The launch comes as healthcare affordability and access remain major concerns for individuals, families and small business owners across the state. According to the latest available U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey health insurance data, 12.0% of Georgia's civilian noninstitutionalized population was uninsured in 2024, up from 11.4% in 2023.

Nationally, affordability pressures are reshaping how consumers evaluate their healthcare options. KFF recently reported that ACA Marketplace effectuated enrollment fell 13% from 2025 to 2026, with roughly 3 million fewer people enrolled following a significant increase in premium payments.

Mutual Health offers Georgians a new health share membership model designed to make healthcare more accessible, transparent and easier to navigate. The program combines community-based sharing of eligible healthcare expenses with virtual care access, flexible provider choices and a complimentary FDA-cleared at-home diagnostic device.

"Traditional healthcare has taught people to expect confusion, restrictions and surprise costs, and the monopolization of these services leaves the public feeling hopeless," said Davis. "That should bother all of us. Mutual Health was built around a different belief: people deserve a healthcare experience that is easier to understand, easier to access and closer to what healthcare was supposed to be in the first place."

Mutual Health is designed for people seeking an alternative to traditional healthcare options, including self-employed professionals, gig workers, families, rural residents and small business owners evaluating ways to manage healthcare costs. Through the program, members can access virtual care, prescription and mental health resources, labs and imaging, emergency care support, prenatal and postnatal resources, and other membership benefits.

Every household will receive a state-of-the-art at-home diagnostic device, allowing members to complete guided virtual exams and connect with providers without an unnecessary office visit. Independent research on this type of at-home exam technology, published in the Journal of Health Economics, found it reduced emergency room visits by 24.1% among adopters.

"Consumers are being asked to make increasingly complex healthcare decisions, often with limited time and limited clarity," said Davis. "Our goal is to make the experience easier to understand while giving members tools that help them access care in a more convenient and modern way."

For more information, visit joinmutualhealth.com.

About Mutual Health

Mutual Health is a virtual-first health share program designed to give members a more transparent, flexible and modern way to navigate healthcare. The program combines community-based sharing of eligible healthcare expenses with virtual care access, flexible provider choice and tools designed to make healthcare easier to understand and use.

SOURCE Mutual Health