AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual Mobile has appointed George Linville as its Senior Vice President (SVP), Growth & Revenue earlier this month. As SVP, Linville will oversee Marketing and Sales operations across the firm's global teams in Austin, Texas and Hyderabad, India.

Linville is a respected B2B Revenue Leader, Growth Strategist, and Demand Generation executive, with a proven track record in generating revenue and expanding brand presence in the professional services space.

"I am proud of the work that Mutual Mobile has achieved over the decade in digital. The company is a true platform of possibilities when it comes to driving business value for our clients. George is the perfect leader for Mutual Mobile to realize its potential. He has a strong track record in scaling global businesses in the technology world. He will bring a visionary, client-first and human-centric leadership style that will take Mutual Mobile to the next level," said Pradeep Nalluri, President, Mutual Mobile.

Starting out as a top performing seller, Linville is now a revenue and growth leader with 10 years of experience in B2B technology and software engineering. He played a part in successful exits at industry analyst firm PayStream Advisors in 2016 and technology consultancy Levvel , eventually acquired by Endava ( NYSE: DAVA), in 2021.

"I'm excited to share that I'm joining the Mutual Mobile family to lead Growth and Revenue. It's a privilege to join such a long standing and talented software engineering group. I'm looking forward to the new adventure," said Linville.

About Mutual Mobile

Mutual Mobile is a product design and development company co-founded by John Arrow and led by Company President, Pradeep Nalluri. Celebrating its 13th year in business in 2022, Mutual Mobile has delivered over 1,000 digital products and experiences to over 500 partners, across 20+ industries. Mutual Mobile provides emerging technology strategy, design and development to build business solutions and user experiences that change how people live, work, and play every day.

