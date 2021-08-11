Mutual of America Announces Recent Executive Appointments

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group, a leading provider of retirement and investment services that helps clients and their employees throughout the U.S. plan for a financially secure future, has announced the following executive appointments:

Investments

Stephen J. Rich has been named Chairman and CEO of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC. He will be responsible for overseeing both its fixed income and equity groups with a combined $20 billion in assets under management, as well as a staff of more than 30 professionals. Rich joined the Company in 2004 and most recently served as President and Chief Equity Strategist. He possesses significant experience in and extensive knowledge of investing and the financial markets, having spent more than three decades in the financial sector. He will report to John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America Financial Group.

Joseph R. Gaffoglio, CFA, CPA, has been named President of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC. He will lead a team of 10 professionals, overseeing the Quantitative Research, Asset Allocation, Trading and Administration teams. Gaffoglio has more than two decades of experience in the financial industry. He joined the Company in 2005 as a Senior Vice President and developed a quantitative research platform before moving into portfolio management. Prior to Gaffoglio's current role, he served as Executive Vice President and COO of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC. He will report to Stephen J. Rich, Chairman and CEO of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC.

Marketing

Brian Q. Severin has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. He will be responsible for overseeing all Marketing, Corporate Communications and Sales operations, including the development of new strategic initiatives, products, and services. Severin has more than two decades of experience in group retirement plan sales and marketing. Since joining Mutual of America in 2000, he has helped produce significant growth for the Company's overall client base and sales premium. Severin most recently served as Executive Vice President of the Company's Sales Operations. He will report to John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America Financial Group.

Lisa M. Loughry has been named Executive Vice President of National Accounts. In this capacity she will have overall responsibility for growing and maintaining Mutual of America's National Accounts operations, including a significant focus on six major markets across the U.S. Loughry joined Mutual of America in 2014 and has 14 years of experience in the financial services industry. She will report to Brian Q. Severin, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Thomasin R. Mullen has been named Executive Vice President of Corporate and Marketing Communications. Mullen, who has over 20 years of experience in marketing and communications in the financial industry, leads a team of 27 individuals responsible for Strategic Marketing, Corporate Communications, Social Media and Direct Marketing. She joined Mutual of America in 2018 and has overseen significant innovation and growth in the Company's strategic marketing and communications areas. Prior to joining Mutual of America, she led Retirement Marketing Communications at T. Rowe Price. She will report to Brian Q. Severin, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Sales

Christopher Bailey, Executive Vice President, Sales Operations now has overall responsibility for growing our well-established regional office sales and distribution channel and related relationships. This includes the oversight of all sales personnel recruiting, training, and professional development and for enhancing our local and centralized services capabilities. Chris continues to report to Brian Q. Severin, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

James Gober is named Executive Vice President, Western Region and continues to report to Christopher Bailey, Executive Vice President, Sales Operations.

Tyrone A. Golatt is named Executive Vice President, Eastern Region and continues to report to Christopher Bailey, Executive Vice President, Sales Operations.

Ivan B. Gregory is named Executive Vice President, Southern Region and continues to report to Christopher Bailey, Executive Vice President, Sales Operations.

Scott Stankiewicz is named Executive Vice President, Mid-Western Region and continues to report to Christopher Bailey, Executive Vice President, Sales Operations.

Operational

Shannon Moriarty has been named Executive Vice President of Administrative Operations. Moriarty joined Mutual of America in 1997 and has more than two decades of experience in the financial industry. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Advertising, Direct Response and Telemarketing, where he significantly contributed to the Company's success. Prior to that, he served Field Operations in various capacities in the Dallas, Cincinnati, and Los Angeles regions. He will report to Brian Q. Severin, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Corporate

Michelle A. Rozich has been named Executive Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management and Internal Auditor. Rozich, who has 25 years of Auditing and Accounting experience, joined the Company in 2018 to help oversee the increased scope and regulatory complexities of Internal Audit operations. Prior to joining Mutual of America, she was Senior Audit Manager with KPMG LLP, where she directed several National and Global Audit practices. She will report to John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America Financial Group.

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement and investment services, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help retirement plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mutual of America

Related Links

https://www.mutualofamerica.com

